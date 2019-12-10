CloudChomp, Inc. Adds a Dedicated Host Pricing Feature to Assist With Migrating Microsoft Licenses

CloudChomp's new dedicated host pricing feature streamlines and maximizes migration of Microsoft licenses

Complexities around BYOL migration options require both technology and consulting to address. CloudChomp continually adds tools each quarter to help automate the migration planning process.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., announced today that it has added a dedicated host pricing feature in order to help customers see the various options they have in regard to their Microsoft licenses when migrating to AWS. Earlier this year, CloudChomp earned the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency from AWS and this new feature compliments their competency by allowing customers to see the financial impact of different license migration scenarios and modeling their on-premises inventory with its estimated cost for dedicated hosts.The dedicated host pricing feature has been added to an extensive portfolio of cost saving features CloudChomp already provides to their customers. Allowing customers to see their current Microsoft licenses, helping them to understand dependencies, and providing different scenarios and a roadmap to leverage Microsoft BYOL sets CloudChomp apart from other migration planning tools.“Complexities around BYOL migration options require both technology and consulting to address,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. He continued, “we are working to add tools each quarter, such as this Dedicated Host price modeling to help automate the process to help our Consulting Partners more rapidly assist customers in their AWS cloud journey.” CC Analyzer identifies and mitigates financial risk as the first step in the migration process. It is an agent-less financial analysis tool, providing detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for SQL server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator. CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit CloudChomp’s website at https://www.cloudchomp.com/

CloudChomp CC Analyzer



