NuSierra Colombia SAS Completed Commercial Harvest

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has completed its first commercial harvest of its ICA approved high and low THC and CBD cultivars at its San Vicente Cultivation compound.

NuSierra’s cultivation compound is now in full-production, with tens of thousands of plants moving through the cultivation process getting ready for the large-scale production of cannabis feedstock. “Our cultivation staff is ready for this challenge,” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO, “they have been training and validating operating procedures and standards for months.” NuSierra has been busy producing thousands of clones weekly with many more plants in various stages of vegetative and flowering growth. Having received ICA commercialization approval, the cannabis plants in production by NuSierra today, will soon become the feedstocks for further processing at NuSierra’s Rionegro facility.

“Obtaining 100% organic certification in August 2018, at this scale was difficult and not to be taken lightly, as only a few worldwide have taken on this challenge,” says Dan Tobon, COO of IVIK Holdings Ltd., NuSierra’s parent company. But patients deserve cannabis medicines that they can trust to not contain damaging glyphosates, heavy metal particles, mycotoxins or pesticide residue, all too common problems in this industry. “Going 100% organic was just one more step that NuSierra could undertake to ensure that it produces that highest quality cannabis, oil and derivatives suitable for pharmaceutical grade application. NuSierra’s manufacturers, distributors and customers,” says Dan Tobon, “demand products that are safe, traceable and compliant.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



