Dunross Capital Acquires Second Property in Stone Mountain

We continue to believe in the growth in Stone Mountain and Atlanta and this 102 unit property will fit into our overall strategy for providing best in class work force housing in Atlanta ” — Michael Crow

The Woods at Stone Mountain was acquired by Dunross which marks the second acquisition in Stone Mountain and 5th in Atlanta this year. In May 2019, Dunross acquired 240 units in Stone Mountain with the acquisition of Life at Hairston.

“ We continue to believe in the growth in Stone Mountain and Atlanta and this 102 unit property will fit into our portfolio and overall strategy for providing best in class work force housing in Atlanta “ Stated Michael Crow, CEO and Founder.

The plans for the property include a new playground bbq area and other amenities to go along with the interior upgrades in place. Also the name has been changed to Park Woods.

Dunross Capital and its affiliated entity self manage and oversee all construction on all their properties.

Michael Crow, CEO and Founder

917 338 5935 Direct

917 471 2151 Cell

