Dunross Capital expands into South Carolina with new purchase of August at Southside

Dunross Capital Acquires 100 units in South Carolina

Even though the property was in the middle of the hurricane path it went through the weather without any damage. We will continue to expand on the coast" ” — Michael Crow

PORT ROYAL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunross Capital Expands into South Carolina with purchase of August at Southside

Dunross Capital, a NY headquarters firm with operations office in Atlanta, acquired the 100 unit property in October 2019. The property is well located work force housing for the Hilton Head and local community. Dunross plans to add amenities including an upgraded pool, new playground, bbq, lights and signs and also upgrade the unit interiors.

“ We are pleased to have this property in our portfolio and move into the local area with plans to expand. We recently closed on a property in Savannah and like the coastal region for its growth and strong ties to the military and tourism industry.,” stated Michael Crow , CEO of the company. “ Even though the property was in the middle of the hurricane path it went through the weather without any damage. We will continue to buy and expand in the coastal area” .

Dunross is changing the name to Oak Tree Village and will self manage the construction and property management.

For further information contact :

Michael Crow, CEO

917 338 5920 office

917 471 2151 cell

www.dunrosscapital.com

www.surestepropertyservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.