Dunross Capital Hires CFO

I am pleased that Kevin is our CFO and can help oversee the rapid growth of our business. HIs background and experience with top Wall Street firms will be invaluable” stated Michael Crow CEO” — Michael Crow

RONKOKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunross Capital Hires New CFO

Dunross Capital , a New York based real estate firm focused on acquiring and operating multi family properties in the Southeast USA, announces that Kevin Barry has joined the senior management team as its Chief Financial Officer.

“ I am pleased that Kevin is now part of our team and can help oversee the rapid growth of our business. HIs background and experience with top Wall Street firms will be invaluable as we scale our business and add capital partners.” stated Michael Crow, Founder and CEO.

Kevin was recently SVP and Controller at a credit union and Trust fund and spent 12 years as SVP and Controller- Equity Trading Division at Cantor Fitzgerald, and 8 years as a senior financial executive at Bear Sterns, and SG Cowen. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Fordham University and has passed all 4 parts of the CPA exam.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.