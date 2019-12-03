SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy: Helping People with Injuries & Pain for Over 30 Years

SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy

The multidisciplinary injury care clinic with 7 locations in Maryland and Washington, DC focuses on neurology, chiropractic, physical therapy & rehabilitation.

SILVER SPRING, MD, USA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland and Washington, DC’s injury care clinic, SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy is pleased to announce that its top-rated Neurologist and Chiropractors have helped thousands of people from injuries and pain in the Maryland and Washington DC areas over the course of the last three decades.

With seven office locations across the area, the practice has accumulated hundreds of glowing reviews and testimonials over the years, and is recognized by many as the “go-to” clinic for anyone needing personalized, advanced and tradition treatment care for auto, sports, work, or any other types of personal injuries.

According to Dr. Alan Cornfield, SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy has a lot to offer, boasting the highest ranking doctors in the area with superior state-of-the-art technology.

“As specialists for head and neck injuries (concussions, TBI’s, whiplash), spinal and musculoskeletal (muscles, tendons, ligament, bone) injuries, Smart Medical and Rehab Therapy can help you get your life back on track as quickly as possible,” says Dr. Cornfield. “But our ultimate goal for all of our patients is to help you feel better than you did prior to your accident or injury. We do this with personalized optimization and functional therapies. After injury, one can get better, but often times, re-injury is still a factor and it can be difficult to get back to what you were doing 100%. We have mastered how to help most people. And even if you have not been injured, we still have the knowledge and know-how to help you achieve optimal fitness goals.”

Dr. Cornfield also explains that chiropractors are the only doctors who specialize in the musculoskeletal system. In 2015, the American Medical Associate along with the FDA instructed doctors to send their patients to chiropractors for musculoskeletal treatments.

“This makes total sense,” Dr. Cornfield adds. “Over 80% of the population can be successfully treated this way without the need for drugs. It’s also helping to reduce the opioid epidemic.”

SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy services include

• Neurology

• Chiropractic services

• Physical Therapy

• Rehabilitation

• Lifestyle Coaching

• And much more.

The practice is also pleased to offer its concussion clinic, which specializes in concussions, head and neck injuries, all forms of traumatic brain injuries, and whiplash.

SMART is one of only three offices in the DC area to provide advanced diagnostic testing, treatment and therapies using PI Institute software and a global network, reaching the world's top doctors, researchers and scientists. Smart Medical and Rehab Therapy clinics accepts most major insurance plans.

For more information about Maryland and Washington, DC’s top rated injury care clinic, please visit the website at https://smartmedical1.com.

About SMART Medical and Rehab Therapy

Founded in 1988 and offering seven locations in the Maryland and Washington DC areas, Smart Medical and Rehab Therapy is a 5 star rated advanced pain and injury care clinic focusing on Neurology, Chiropractics, Orthopedics (referred), Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation.

With same day appointments available, the office is open six days a week and offers a 24-hour hotline for emergencies.



