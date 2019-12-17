Fort Collins own Rainbow Restaurant celebrates 43 years serving delicious meals & craft cocktails to the whole community

Rainbow Restaurant is family-owned and has been one of the top breakfast restaurants in Fort Collins for over 40 years!

Family-owned breakfast & lunch spot enjoys 40+ years of meeting the changing tastes of diners with an exciting menu of traditional, vegan & gluten-free dishes

Since our founding four decades ago, we’ve worked hard to meet the changing tastes and expectations of the community for delicious, nourishing meals and celebratory drink options.” — Daniel Jones

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rainbow Restaurant, a family-owned dining spot that has become a local favorite is celebrating its 43rd anniversary serving the Fort Collins community. With an eclectic breakfast and lunch menu featuring vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options in addition to traditional fare, this award-winning Fort Collins restaurant continues to wow customers with its welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff and inclusive menu options.

A pioneer in healthy dining in the area, the Rainbow Restaurant maintains a passionate commitment to using only the healthiest, freshest ingredients with all dishes prepared from scratch by experienced chefs. The menu features crowd favorites like fresh guacamole, breakfast burritos, sweet potato latkes and a falafel wrap along with traditional breakfast and lunch fare like eggs benedict and a pesto BLT.

Beverage choices are equally diverse, with a selection of craft cocktails featuring Bloody Mary’s (including classic, bacon and garlic-habanero varieties) and mimosas, along with a range of low-octane options including its famous house-made ginger ale and coconut-milk fruit smoothies.

"Since our founding four decades ago, we've worked hard to meet the changing tastes and expectations of the community for delicious, nourishing meals and celebratory drink options," said Daniel Jones, Owner, Rainbow Restaurant. "We are committed to making sure anyone who walks in our door has lots of great options to choose from. Going out to eat shouldn't be a mine-field - whatever our patrons' dietary needs, they are truly welcome here."

This commitment to quality and has won the Rainbow Restaurant a variety of accolades and inclusion in many ‘best of’ lists over the years, including:

· Thrillist - The Best Restaurants to Check Out in Fort Collins

· Visit Ft. Collins Colorado.com - Fort Collins Community Connections: Rainbow Restaurant

The Rainbow Restaurant also offers custom catering services for events large and small, and can host celebratory gatherings both inside and on their expansive patio. To learn more, please visit RainbowFoCo.com.

About Rainbow Restaurant

About Rainbow Restaurant

Rainbow Restaurant specializes in delicious breakfast and lunch food served by a friendly staff in a comfy atmosphere inside and on the outside patio. Both menus offer a wide variety of highly recommended traditional, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dishes.

We are passionate about an exceptional dining experience, starting with using only the healthiest, freshest ingredients in every dish. Every dish is prepared from scratch by our experienced chefs and, of course, backed by care and love.

We're proud to say we've been a leader in that movement since the very beginning.



