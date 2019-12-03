AEssenseGrows Explodes the Upper Limits On Cannabis Production with Double Deck Product The AEssenseGrows Logo

New Double Deck AEtrium-4 Precision Aeroponic System Yields Up to 2 Pounds Per Square Foot Annually, Eclipsing Standard Cultivation Methods By 6X

Whether in America, Canada or other corners of the world, more and more cultivators recognize that our cruise-control approach to aeroponics gives them a major advantage.” — Phil Gibson, vice president of Marketing at AEssenseGrows

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEssenseGrows has burst through the ceiling on cannabis yields with a new automated cultivation product that can yield up to two pounds of cannabis each year per square foot of floor space--more than 6 times the volume of other methods of cannabis cultivation.

“With our new Double Deck product, the AEssenseGrows team continues to push the boundaries, making aeroponic growing a potentially much more profitable endeavor than ever before,” said Phil Gibson, vice president of Marketing at AEssenseGrows. “This will be welcome news to anyone seeking ways to win in this highly competitive and unpredictable market. Whether in America, Canada or other corners of the world, more and more cultivators recognize that our cruise-control approach to aeroponics gives them a major advantage.”

AEssenseGrows, an AgTech company specializing in precision automated aeroponic platforms for consistent high-yield plant production, helps cultivators achieve maximum yields by simplifying and amplifying the inherent benefits of aeroponic growing, including rapid plant growth and consistent results. The automated AEtrium System deploys the company’s advanced GuardianTM Grow Manager central management control software and a network of sensors that monitor grow conditions 24/7/365, making adjustments when necessary to ensure the grower’s recipe is strictly followed.

The Double Deck machine doubles the canopy space for indoor growing by adding a second level of grow tubs to AEssenseGrows’ award-winning AEtrium System. The new product is available in 16-, 20- and 24-tub versions, and each tub provides 16.7 square feet of canopy. With the new machine, 250 square feet of floor space delivers 400 square feet of flower canopy. The system integrates two layers of AEssenseGrows’ high performance AErix LED lights (1600 umols)—ideal for cannabis cultivation—perfectly fit directly over the tubs.

“It takes innovation and continuous growth to stay relevant and important in the cannabis industry,” said Hadi Feltham, president and founder of SQFT Grow Systems, Inc. “AEssenseGrows is one of those companies continuously helping growers maximize space and innovating for tomorrow, and the new AEtrium Double Deck is proof.”

The Double Deck machine is the newest member of the data-driven AEtrium family, joining the Aetrium-2.1 SmartFarm for cloning and veg, and the AEtrium-4 single-layer blooming machine.

The Silicon Valley startup will unveil the Double Deck machine at the MJBizCon show in Las Vegas Dec. 11-13. Live plants will be growing in the system at the AEssenseGrows booth, C5308.

“The key to making indoor growing a more significant contributor to global agriculture is maximizing yield in a given amount of space,” said Joel Cuello, a professor at the University of Arizona and creator of “Cuello’s Law,” which projects that, in a tech-dense indoor farm, crop productivity with respect to resource use will double every four or five years. “Beyond cannabis, innovation like the type AEssenseGrows focuses on is essential for boosting the indoor production of fresh produce to meet global plant production needs.”

AEssenseGrows’ automated system monitors and controls key environmental parameters set by growers--including lighting, nutrients and HVAC--to optimize their yields. Growers can monitor data in real-time and make adjustments to the grow room environment via smartphone or laptop from anywhere with an internet connection.

The Double Deck system is available for order today. For more information on the UL/ETL/CE certified AEtrium Systems, visit www.aessensegrows.com.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, Calif. A recipient of the Red Herring 2019 Top 100 North America award, AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, growers can precisely control their production operations at their fingertips from anywhere in the world.



