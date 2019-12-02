New Game Raises Ocean Awareness

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers announces the release of its "Seabed 2030 Challenge Game!" to raise awareness for the "Seabed 2030 Initiative."

TAMPA, FL, US, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers (TDSX) has announced the creation of a new boardgame designed to raise interest and awareness for the "Seabed 2030 Initiative." The "Seabed 2030 Challenge Game" is a boardgame for ages 10 and up, that can be played by 2 to 8 players in a few hours time. Players compete with each other to map as much of the deep ocean as they can within the designated time limit. As the players procede through the game they recieve rewards, purchase technology, make new discoveries, and learn about our ocean environment. The game is intended to raise public awareness for the global Seabed 2030 Initiative first announced by the Nippon Foundation and GEBCO in 2017. Seabed 2030 is an international undertaking to map all of the world's oceans to a resolution of 100 meters or less by the end of the year 2030. TDSX CEO Ed Larson said, "We're very excited to participate in the Seabed 2030 Initiative and are proud of the 'Seabed 2030 Challenge Game.' We think that it will be a valuable educational tool to increase public awareness of the goals of the global initiative. We designed the game as a community outreach project and to provide a tool for educators to stimulate interest in envirinmental science and the exciting field of underwater exploration."TDSX is launching a kickstarter on Wednesday December 4th to promote the launch of the game and to secure funding to publish the "Seabed 2030 Challenge Game!" The kickstarter can be found at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tdsx/seabed-2030-challenge-game



