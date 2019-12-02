LSI and Clark County Go-Live with Next-Gen SAP ERP HANA Database

Digital -- Enterprise -- Cloud

Innovative SAP Solutions for Intelligent Public Enterprises

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI announced today that they have successfully gone-live with next-generation SAP HANA ERP Database at Clark County, Nevada (“the County”.) The first phase of the SAP Modernization initiative included the migration of the County’s entire SAP environment from an Oracle Database to SAP’s Enterprise Data Platform, as well as an Operating System migration to Linux. By moving to the SAP HANA Enterprise Data Platform, the County is also planning this environment for a number of other initiatives, for a complete Digital Transformation.

Digital transformation has become imperative for all businesses, no matter the size or industry, including public sector. Today, constituents’ expectations require governments to constantly innovate to keep up with demand of services, and as constituents’ expectations increase, so must a government’s technological capabilities. Flexibility and the power to innovate are becoming the new benchmarks, and staying abreast with technology means identifying the right business solutions to grow and better serve constituents. This leads to a demand for technology that moves at the speed of ideas itself. Data analytics is being recognized as a vital tool for public sector organizations. The need for speed has grown – along with diverse types and quantity of data. Becoming a truly intelligent organization requires a reliable, easy-to-use platform to capture, ingest, process, orchestrate, compute, and consume data at tremendous scale. The integration of diverse data sources into a single data universe will allow for much greater visibility and will enable public enterprises to optimize business processes and provide analytical insights. The SAP HANA platform – based on in-memory computing -- is designed to meet tomorrow’s challenges - today.

“The Intelligent Public Enterprise does not happen overnight – it takes vision, strategic planning, leadership & stakeholder support. Clark County has embraced digital transformation and is illuminating the path for Best-In-Class governmental agencies”, highlighted Johannes Lombard EVP of Analytics and Technology at LSI. “We are privileged to partner with the County and look forward to showcasing the capabilities of the SAP HANA Digital Core. Clark County continues to prove its technological leadership in the Public Services market. By migrating ECC to Suite on HANA, and their entire SAP environment to HANA Technology - the County will have an IT infrastructure that is architected to suit the demands of the next generation of constituents."

About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

About Clark County

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation’s 14th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to more than 2.3 million citizens and more than 45.3 million visitors a year (2018). Included are the nation’s 9th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state’s largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to more than 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.



