Hartzell Convenes Its Global Propeller Maintenance Facilities

Meet Every Two Years to Update Teams

PIQUA, OHIO, US, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller's global network of Recommended Services Facilities gathered recently in Florida for the company's biennial three-day conference on propeller safety, quality and training. Recommended Service Facilities are elite propeller overhaul, repair and maintenance firms that meet Hartzell's stringent standards.

"This gathering every other year brings together propeller service professionals and business leaders from around the globe for three days of intensive update sessions with Hartzell Propeller's technical team of experts," said Executive Vice President & General Manager JJ Frigge.

"We discuss technology advances, warranty trends, customer service updates, industry insights, new products, and technical requirements," he added. "In addition, we take the opportunity to recognize the worldwide team for making the best propeller maintenance available to pilots around the world."

Positioned Around the World

Hartzell's 30 independent Recommended Service Facilities and Service and Support Centers are strategically positioned around the world to provide the finest propeller maintenance for the hundreds of thousands of Hartzell props in service. These propeller repair stations meet their local aviation authority's standards and Hartzell's rigorous standards as well.

Recommended Service Facilities are verified by Hartzell as meeting Hartzell's strict standards to properly service and maintain Hartzell products, including completion of major repairs, warranty work and full propeller overhaul. Service and Support Centers are Hartzell-recognized as meeting standards to perform most major repairs and warranty work.

The designated facilities meet demanding standards and qualifications, including:

Passing Hartzell's regular on-site quality systems and process audits

Having trained and qualified technicians who attend required training updates at Hartzell

Maintaining necessary approved tools and equipment

Maintaining Hartzell special process approvals

These approved Hartzell Propeller service businesses are in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Hartzell Propeller leads the industry in designing next-generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and its sister company, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

Hartzell Propeller utilizes the strength of lightweight structural composites and robotic manufacturing technologies to optimize propeller performance in all flight phases. The company is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers.



