Sharp Selects IDScloud™ to Support its Captive Finance Growth Goals

IDS Asset Finance Technology

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) has selected IDScloud™

We evaluated options in the market and selected IDScloud based upon the strength of its functionality and the ability to quickly migrate to the cloud, leveraging IDS data migration specialists” — Deepak Yadav, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology, announced today that Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) has selected IDScloud™ to provide full back-office portfolio management supporting its captive finance organization. Sharp selected IDScloud based upon its ability to gain operational efficiencies by utilizing IDS technology and expertise to provide complete IT and application management through its 100% software as a service (SaaS) solution.

“We have collaborated with IDS for over 10 years but needed a solution that could scale with our organization as we grow,” stated Deepak Yadav, AVP Operations & Supply Chain Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “We evaluated options in the market and selected IDScloud based upon the strength of its functionality and the ability to quickly migrate to the cloud, leveraging the team of IDS data migration specialists. We are looking forward to continuing our strong relationship with the IDS team.”

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. With a broad portfolio of solutions supported by its captive finance organization, Sharp needed a flexible solution that could adapt and grow with its changing needs. The IDScloud solution enables Sharp to outsource application management to IDS experts. This allows Sharp to focus on growing their business, while IDS to focuses on uptime and keeping the application up to date.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Sharp as they migrate their back-office portfolio management to IDScloud,” stated David Hamilton CEO, IDS. “We have built IDScloud to provide the scale and flexibility required by leading companies like Sharp and have backed the product with a world-class team of data migration specialists who have best practice knowledge to provide for an easy transition to the cloud. Sharp is a great customer and we are excited to support them in their growth.”

IDScloud is a 100% SaaS solution which offers the full capability of market leading IDS Rapport® origination and IDS InfoLease® portfolio management solutions along with integrations to an ecosystem of leading third-party services including credit bureaus, e-signature, CRM, sales tax, insurance and payments. In addition to accelerating the onboarding process, the solution is highly configurable and allows customers to adapt quickly to changing sales and servicing needs in their front, middle and back office. IDScloud provides comprehensive support for a full range of asset classes, deal sizes and deal types. With IDScloud, customers only pay for what they use, enabling the solution to scale with our customers as their businesses grow and requirements change.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

