Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are a joyful time from Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve with gatherings with family and friends filled with cheer and good will from singing familiar carols and other holidays songs of the season. The exchanging gifts secretly hoping we chose the right one. This is also a time for remembering loved ones who are no longer with us. Plus, the stress of seeing family members who we may not get along with and this may include friends. On her next series of shows she will be guiding us on through New Year’s Eve. Dr. Latz of A Unique Therapy Center has tips how to work out and plan for these issues with family members and friends. We will then have a truly fun filled and joyous holiday season.

“During family and social gatherings, we are faced with quarrelsome people, family members and friends. I have labelled them, The Holiday Zappers,” says Dr. Latz. “The ones who bring, stress, conflict and emotionally drain us, and we actually dread seeing so we approach holiday gatherings with trepidation and even fear.”

Some of the personalities Dr. Latz identifies for instance is The Tank, who is the highly opinionated person and has an opinion on everything and everyone. There is The Sniper who can be playful by being controlling, holds grudges, and tend to make rude stinging comments. The Know It All are the closed-minded ones who believe they are always right no matter who or what the topic. The Grenade will lob hurtful comments out of nowhere in any situation. The Bobble head says yes to everything all the time. Then there is the Whiner who constantly complains about everything and everyone but does nothing to make the situation better.

“You obviously cannot control the behavior of others ,only your own, by playing to your own strengths so you are adjusting to how you will respond this may actually change their behavior,” advises Dr. Latz.” When you react with light heartedness and even good humor this may stop them in their tracks. Key is also set boundaries with family members that rude contentious behavior will not be tolerated and even set rules if you have to on topics and questions.”

Ask ourselves which hat we choose to wear during the holidays as well. Don’t exhibit Grinch like behavior just because we can feel overburdened and stress from working, cooking, shopping, and rushing to get ready for Holiday parties.

“In order to make the holidays fun and not monotonous why not take on specific projects or ideas that will make your family members more light hearted and unique?” advises Dr. Latz.

For instance how about surprising family members with a heartfelt toast you wrote? If you sing why not belt out a Christmas tune? Playing board games are always a great way to have everyone participating in good fun and gets real laughs. Also make use of innovative technology by skyping long distance to family members will make them a part of your family festivities!

“How about complimenting your loved ones on their hair, fashion attire, or a great meal they prepared?” says Dr. Latz. If mom loves taking photos encourage everyone to get together for a nice and funny picture to send to Aunt Maude. By doing some of this you may help prevent holiday drama and arguments with family and friends.”

The Holiday season is also be a time to pause and reflect deeply on all our accomplishments we had in the year and challenges we faced.

“Instead of criticizing yourself for mistakes think of all you have been able to overcome. Truly love yourself, embrace self-acceptance, find gratitude and hope for the coming year for even better things. What else will you have to look forward to? Who, knows let’s find out?”

