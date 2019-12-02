Stonehill Founder Wins Entrepreneur of the Year in 9th annual Best in Biz Awards

Stonehill Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. They help the world’s most interesting brands to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur, Doug Pace, Stonehill has experienced rapid growth and received numerous accolades. Some of the more recognizable awards the organization has won include the American Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year and the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards’ entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2019 honors were conferred in 80 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, CSR Program, Event and Blog of the Year.

“2019 has been an incredible year for our team,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “We have delivered great value for our clients, grown our business, and received recognition from well-respected organizations like the Best in Biz awards.”

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.



