‘Share The Magic’ - Ric Cabot Podmore’s Christmas Song is Back for Denver’s 9News Parade of Lights December 6th and 7th

‘Share The Magic’ - Ric Cabot Podmore’s Christmas Song is Back to Denver’s 9News Parade of Lights

KOSI 101.1 has also chosen Podmore’s song ‘Share The Magic’ as the theme for its 2019 holiday music campaign

We appreciate Ric’s time, effort and most especially making an amazing Christmas song available to us as a running theme throughout the season; we look forward to working with him this year.” — Jim Lawson, Program Director for KOSI 101.1

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver’s most popular holiday parade will come alive December 6th and 7th when the 9News Parade of Lights kicks off with local Denverite Ric Cabot Podmore and his song ‘Share The Magic’ as the theme for the 45th annual tradition. Podmore’s song was introduced last year on Colorado's favorite radio station KOSI 101.1, and made a large impact on the Denver audience as well as the yearly tradition.

“We had a very positive audience reaction from phone calls to the studio asking about the song”, said Jim Lawson, Program Director for KOSI 101.1. “We appreciate Ric’s time, effort and most especially making an amazing Christmas song available to us as a running theme throughout the season; we look forward to working with him this year”.

KOSI 101.1’s Christmas 24/7 is an annual holiday tradition in Denver and in conjunction with Downtown Denver Partnership and 9News, the Parade of Lights is a spectacular nighttime event which features more than 40 units including extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural entries and much more. The two-mile parade route begins at the Denver City & County Building at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street traveling up Tremont Street to 17th Street where it then goes northwest for several blocks before turning onto Arapahoe Street. Finally, the parade loops back on 15th Street to Glenarm.

The parade attracts a live audience of 500,000 people annually as well as substantial television viewing as the televised broadcast is replayed several times including a broadcast on Christmas morning.

"I'm very excited and honored to have been asked back with 'Share The Magic'. We're hoping for an even more stunning holiday kickoff this year," said Podmore, while talking about the parade. “The 9NEWS Parade of Lights was established in 1975 and has become one of the most iconic annual events for the people of Denver and surrounding areas,” he added.

Hailing from Denver, Podmore is a shining star in the American musical landscape. In addition to his gifted talent as a songwriter, he is also recognized as a highly skilled record producer and an accomplished recording artist. Podmore began his eminent professional career in 1980 at age 19 and has become an iconic music artist and songwriter, who is loved by millions worldwide. In addition to being recognized as the creative force behind the 80’s AOR band ARRIVAL, Podmore has also worked with a long list of Grammy Award winning music artists and industry legends.

Listeners will also be asked to help “Share the Magic” this holiday season by visiting www.kosi101.com. Donations will be accepted to benefit charitable partners A Precious Child and Parade of Lights. By making a donation, listeners will receive a download of the new holiday song ‘Share The Magic’ by Voices on High!

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

To find out more about Ric Cabot Podmore, visit his website at: https://riccabotpodmore.com. Follow Ric Cabot Podmore on Social Media on Facebook, LinkedIN, Reverbnation and iTunes.

