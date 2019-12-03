OneCloud Extends Executive Team with Key Hire

OneCloud reaffirms its commitment to customer and partner success with the addition of a Chief Customer Officer to the executive team.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneCloud is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Scalese to the executive team as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Tony has nearly 20 years of experience in the Performance Management space; more than a decade of spent in professional implementation services.Tony is industry-recognized for his ability to create elegant and robust integration and automation processes. His unique understanding of the business use-cases that OneCloud accelerates will further improve the value proposition of the platform for customers, implementation, and technology partners.Tony has an unparalleled commitment to customer success. He has been awarded the prestigious designation of Oracle ACE Director for that commitment. Tony has authored three books focusing on the Oracle EPM data integration platform and is committed to elevating an already robust knowledge-sharing culture within the OneCloud community. While Tony has deep expertise in Oracle EPM, he is excited to partner with all of the OneCloud technology and implementation partners to ensure customers are maximizing the value of their software investments.Tony had this to say about why he has joined the OneCloud team: “When I surveyed the marketplace, I noticed a recurring theme, customers struggle with integrating enterprise systems . I strongly believe in the value of a buy decision in the buy versus build continuum. As a former services partner, I evaluated OneCloud for integration and automation requirements and I was beyond impressed with the platform’s capabilities. OneCloud uniquely addresses a gap that continually expands as a result of the growing prevalence of cloud-based solutions. I know this platform is something special and I know that I want to be a part of it.”Quin Eddy, CEO of OneCloud adds: “OneCloud is very excited to have Tony join the team to accelerate our customers' time to value as they connect and automate their enterprise systems. Tony brings a wealth of experience from driving successful customer implementations to deep enterprise integration knowledge. Having Tony onboard in a cornerstone to OneCloud's customer-first initiative.”About OneCloudOneCloud is the leading integration Platform and a Service (iPaaS) solution for Enterprise Performance Management and Business Intelligence systems that co-exist on-premises and in the cloud and enables line of business users to build, schedule, and execute their integrations without writing code. With connectors across a growing list of 60+ enterprise applications, OneCloud has native integrations to a wide range of integration points including Oracle EPM and ERP, IBM Planning Analytics, SAP, Workday, Workiva, BlackLine, Host Analytics, Adaptive Insights, NetSuite, Tableau, Power BI and many more. Learn more about OneCloud at OneCloud.io.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.