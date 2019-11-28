Largest Gingerbread House in Clearwater Takes Shape at the Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison Religious Retreat

Cheeky snowmen and hand painted gingerbread Christmas stockings decorate the four-foot tall gingerbread replica of the historic Fort Harrison. The Chefs at the Church of Scientology’s religious retreat have created an artistic masterpiece out of 185 pound

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday spirit began taking hold of the historic Fort Harrison this week as staff began putting up holiday wreaths, Christmas trees and a four-foot tall replica of the historic Fort Harrison. The holiday twist: this replica is all made out of gingerbread.

“It is quite a construction work to build this gingerbread house” said Fort Harrison Executive Chef Zoltan Vajna, “I took 20 hours to bake and weighs nearly 400 pounds. But when you see the kids’ faces lighting up, it all worth it, Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard wrote: ‘Any activity, skill or profession, ditch-digging, law, engineering, cooking, or whatever, no matter how well studie, collides at last with the acid test: can one DO it? And that doing requires practice.”

Standing at four-feet tall in the lobby of the Fort Harrison Auditorium, the house comprises 185 pounds of gingerbread, 95 pounds of frosting, more than 2,000 pieces of candy, and over 2,000 individually painted gingerbread-cookie shingles, Christmas trees, snowmen, teddy bears and stockings. “2020” is spelled out in candy on the replica’s back and a calendar for the month of December graces the replica’s north side. When done, an electric train will circle the winter landscape setting.

Gingerbread houses originated from Germany, the tradition began spreading as the story of Hansel and Gretel became more popular. To this day it is unclear whether or not gingerbread houses were a result of the popular fairy tale, or vice versa. But gingerbread houses have become a traditional sight during the holiday season.

“The Fort Harrison hosts charity event throughout the year” said Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Land Base. “The gingerbread house will be in display throughout December for families to enjoy and take pictures before or after events.”

For more information about the gingerbread house or to attend community evenst at the Fort Harrison please contact Clemence (727)-467-6080

