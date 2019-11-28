Foster Families Enjoy Christmas Cheer with the Clearwater Community Volunteers at Annual Photo Shoot

On November 23rd, a family from the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) poses for their annual Christmas photos at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. The event was co-sponsored by PCFAPA and CCV at no cost to the memb

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster and adoptive families of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) converged at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center (CCV) for their annual Christmas photo shoot. The CCV center provided its facilities at no cost for the day-long photo shoot with nearly 70 foster parents and children participating in creating classic family photos for their remote relatives.

Complete with backdrop, lighting and holiday décor families posed with borrowed ornaments from the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ “Wreath Central” of Winter Wonderland, a winter village and food/toy drive for low-income families in the Greater Tampa Bay Area.

The photo shoot was put on by PCFAPA at no cost to the member families.

“PCFAPA supports its member families in more ways than one can count.” said Michael Soltero, manager of the CCV Center. “In its mission to pave the road to success for foster and adoptive families PCFAPA helps to take care of things like Christmas photos in the best interest of both parents and children. This aligns with what Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘A child factually does not to well without love, most children have an abundance of it to return’.

The shoot started at 1030AM with set ups beginning before the CCV Center opened. One by one each family stepped foot into the winter “snow” carpet for professionally done photos.



Dora Starling, President of PCFAPA, said “This was an amazing opportunity for our families and we’re all grateful for it. Professionally done family photos can cost a fortune and with the Clearwater Community Volunteers donating their space the cost was cut down substantially. Each year our families change and these photos let us go back to see what faces we’ve had with us. As far as I'm concerned, whoever is living in our home is our family.”

To find out more information about PCFAPA please visit their website at PCFAPA.org.

For information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



