Bill Bruford’s Earthworks Announce the Release of ‘Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection’ – Available Now!
Heavenly Bodies – The Expanded Collection can be ordered here: https://geni.us/BBSF029CD
All audio, visual and print materials for this compilation were sourced and curated by Bill Bruford and the package comes with additional original artwork by award-winning illustrator, photographer and filmmaker Dave McKean.
The 20 CD / 4 DVD Earthworks Complete deluxe box set was released in mid-2019 and continues to be available here: https://geni.us/EarthworksComplete
A tremendous treasure trove of material known and previously unheard (All about Jazz)
This is a heady concoction indeed, and one which joyously breaks down all sorts of musical barriers in its path
(The Times, London)
[Earthworks] mixes up styles, moods and meters as effortlessly as it ignores musical boundaries (Wall St. Journal)
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here
