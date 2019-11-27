Bill Bruford’s Earthworks Announce the Release of ‘Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection’ – Available Now!

Bill Bruford's Earthworks - Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection Bill Bruford's Earthworks - Earthworks Complete

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruford says: “Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection serves as the ideal ‘beginners’ guide’ for newcomers to the band. Progressive Jazz isn’t a million miles from Progressive Rock: both genres prioritise change from inside and out. People would come away from our gigs saying “I didn’t think I liked jazz, but if that’s jazz, I love it!” Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection is the perfect jumping off point to dip your toes in the water.”Heavenly Bodies – The Expanded Collection can be ordered here: https://geni.us/BBSF029CD All audio, visual and print materials for this compilation were sourced and curated by Bill Bruford and the package comes with additional original artwork by award-winning illustrator, photographer and filmmaker Dave McKean.The 20 CD / 4 DVD Earthworks Complete deluxe box set was released in mid-2019 and continues to be available here: https://geni.us/EarthworksComplete A tremendous treasure trove of material known and previously unheard (All about Jazz)This is a heady concoction indeed, and one which joyously breaks down all sorts of musical barriers in its path(The Times, London)[Earthworks] mixes up styles, moods and meters as effortlessly as it ignores musical boundaries (Wall St. Journal)Press inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.