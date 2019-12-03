OneSimCard Adds eSIM to its Portfolio of Global Roaming Solutions in Over 170 Countries

eSIM enabled smartphone eSIM card example

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneSimCard, Inc. today announced its launch of eSIM functionality for its worldwide data roaming service for travelers. The international eSIM launch is OneSimCard’s latest of many offerings in its portfolio of wireless solutions for global travelers. The eSIM is initially available on compatible devices such as iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, and XR, and the Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 4 and 4 XL. Additional devices will be added as compatible devices become commercially available.At launch, the travel eSIM will take advantage of OneSimCard’s significantly discounted data roaming rates, saving customers up to 85% on international cellular data roaming fees. Users also have the advantage of access to multiple networks in many countries for a more reliable mobile data connection. They will also have the ability to use their smartphone as a hotspot enabling multiple devices to enjoy 4G speeds (where available) at no additional charge. Additionally, customers will be able to use the OneSim VOIP App, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, for access to OneSimCard’s highly discounted voice and SMS service.eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is the latest disruption in the mobile connectivity industry for consumer devices and represents a shift from the traditional physical SIM on which most GSM compatible devices depend for connectivity. eSIM technology is expected to fully replace the physical SIM card in mobile devices in the not-too-distant future because eSIM has many benefits. Consumers will save shipping costs and delivery time by simply downloading the eSIM using a QR code. They can easily switch between providers before and after travelling without needing to replace the plastic SIM, & they can now have several profiles on their device (e.g. one for work and one for personal use) – essentially turning their device into a dual SIM phone.OneSimCard’s CEO, Alex Filippov, commented, “The launch of the travel eSIM is an important chapter in our company’s story. Our IoT / M2M division [m2m.onesimcard.com] has supported eSIM , or eUICC, technology for commercial data connectivity in the growing Internet of Things industry for several years. It was thoroughly tested through these connectivity solutions, so it made perfect sense to adopt the eSIM functionality for the travel market.” Mr. Filippov went on to say, “OneSimCard has always stayed on the forefront of technology and we are very excited to add eSIM to our suite of offerings available to our customers."About OneSimCardOneSimCard (onesimcard.com), a division of Belmont Telecom, Inc., is a leading provider of mobile service for international travelers offering low-cost voice, text and data service worldwide. OneSimCard saves travelers 85% on international roaming charges compared to their regular domestic mobile carrier and has been widely acclaimed by mobile industry and travel experts, including those from The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe and PC Magazine.



