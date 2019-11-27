WASHINGTON DC ENTREPRENEUR RICARDO DE LA CERDA CREATES FOOD NEAR ME ONLINE TO HELP RESTAURANTS GAIN MORE SALES ONLINE

Ricardo De La Cerda Owner of washington dc food near me online

Why a big percent of restaurants FAIL to acquire more sales with today's technology restaurant online ordering.

WASHINGTON, DC, US, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON DC ENTREPRENEUR RICARDO DE LA CERDA CREATES FOOD NEAR ME ONLINE TO HELP RESTAURANTS AROUND THE WORLD GAIN MORE SALES ONLINE AND ON SOCIAL MEDIA

restaurant online ordering.

A big number of restaurants hire anyone to build a website, but is it automized to work on todays google, yahoo, bing, facebook, algorithm??

the answer is NO.

About Ricardo De La Cerda

Ricardo De La Cerda, resides in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and is the founder of Chirp Social Network™, Metro Taxi App™, House 2 Home Advisor™, CHIRP Messenger Super App™, Zillion Lending™ and Food Near Me Online™.

Are you A Restaurant Owner

and you’re looking to generate 20% 40% or more revenue and want to leverage the largest social network to help grow your bottom line, then this will be the most important article you will read today, because I know of an inexpensive service that will allow you to instantly accept online ordering from local customers.

A popular social network has teamed up with entrepreneur Ricardo De La Cerda to create ordering platforms that allows food sales right on your fan page.

This service is available now and has already been adopted by your competition.

Think about it; your customer is feeling lazy and wants to order on their mobile phone instead of calling in. They search, find your site, but you don’t offer online ordering now on Facebook, Google,Bing,Yahoo, Etc.

This means that they will order from someone else!

If you want to generate more revenue and serve thousands of new customers who will order food right from their mobile device, then this is for you. simply reply with your email with “I’m interested” and I’ll follow up with details or contact me by calling the number below.

Ricardo De La Cerda

Food Near Me Online

https://www.foodnearmeonline.com/

rapidsearchoptomization@gmail.com

202-910-3501



