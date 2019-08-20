MEXICAN ENTREPRENEUR RICARDO DE LA CERDA OF CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK GRATIFIED INTEREST IN PROMISE OF PRIVACY VS FACEBOOK

Chirp Social Network

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK INTRODUCTION CREATES A BUZZ AROUND THE WORLD DUE TO ITS PROMISE OF GUARANTEED USER DATA PRIVACY

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK owner, Ricardo De La Cerda, remarked that the global response to the announcement of the CHIRP Social Network has been gratifying considering that it was introduced less than a month ago. Mr. De La Cerda said “Responses from around the world all expressed their disappointment with Facebook’s continuing disregard for individual data privacy. That’s the reason why CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK was created in the first place!”

Response has been widespread both geographically and socially. Organizations with members having sensitive privacy concerns from around the globe have been promoting Chirp Social Network to their membership. A surprising response was how many people said that it was so easy to learn how to navigate the site, especially when the users came directly from Facebook. Several users said that they were disturbed to learn reports that Facebook's ownership of Instagram, What’sApp, Oculus, Masquerade and Messenger are planning to all share their previously independently operated apps under the Facebook user database, thereby ending any hope of future personal data privacy for any users of these apps.

People were excited to learn that they could create their own CHIRP Social Network groups without being compromised. One user was pleased to learn that no content that is offensive will be able to reside on the network. Chirp Social Network employs a ‘bad word censorship’ algorithm that automatically senses so-called offensive words and replaces them with other more acceptable language. This feature is initially designed for the English and Spanish languages with other languages planned.

About Ricardo De La Cerda

Ricardo De La Cerda, resides in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and is the founder of Chirp Social Network™, Metro Taxi App™, House 2 Home Advisor™ and CHIRP Messenger Super App™.

About CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK is a was created in response to a widely reported dissatisfaction by

some demographic groups who no longer go to the primary social network first for social

communications. CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK Founder Ricardo De La Cerda, a long time

programmer, understood these concerns. He decided to sponsor development of a new

mobile social network for individuals and groups to communicate without feeling that someone

was watching over their private lives.

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK enables anyone to ‘hop over’ to totally private networking now.

People around the world use social networks such as Facebook to connect with friends and

family plus people from their early lives all the way back to childhood. Now those people can

enjoy the benefits of a new global social network as individuals and groups, both public and

private, for all the same uses and reasons that they have come to expect. CHIRP SOCIAL

NETWORK neither collects cookies nor tracks every single click you make. CHIRP SOCIAL

NETWORK guarantees that it doesn’t sell individual user data.

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK...HOP TO IT!

Chirp Social Network



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.