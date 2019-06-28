MARYLAND ENTREPRENEUR CREATES CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK TO COMPETE WITH FACEBOOK SOCIAL MEDIA

Chirp Social Network

The CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK Announced a fully functional alternative social network to Facebook that dose not profit from personal user data.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK announced today that global beta testing has been completed for a fully functional alternative social network that does not profit from personal user data. The developers at CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK say they have unintentionally gone global based on responses from around the world. They are pleased with the initial response from individuals who signed up on their mobile phone.

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK testers say CHIRP performs like their current social network. CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK is different because it lets users operate with the confidence of total data privacy. Bob Rager, among the beta testers, says “I’ve been unwilling to use the popular Facebook social network very much because of privacy concerns. I also resent not

being paid an affiliate fee for making my personal use data available for commercial purposes every time I log on for anything.”

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK was created in response to a widely reported dissatisfaction by

some demographic groups who no longer go to the primary social network first for social

communications. CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK Founder Ricardo De La Cerda, a long time

programmer, understood these concerns. He decided to sponsor development of a new

mobile social network for individuals and groups to communicate without feeling that someone

was watching over their private lives. “I’m excited to bring the CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK

privacy first policy to social networking. People use their social network to document their lives.

Many, however, feel cheated that they don’t get an affiliate fee based on money derived from

use of their collected personal data. CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK enables anyone to ‘hop over’

to totally private networking now.”

About CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK

People around the world use social networks such as Facebook to connect with friends and

family plus people from their early lives all the way back to childhood. Now those people can

enjoy the benefits of a new global social network as individuals and groups, both public and

private, for all the same uses and reasons that they have come to expect. CHIRP SOCIAL

NETWORK neither collects cookies nor tracks every single click you make. CHIRP SOCIAL

NETWORK guarantees that it doesn’t sell individual user data.

CHIRP SOCIAL NETWORK...HOP TO IT!

