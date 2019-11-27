Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Upcoming Grand Openings Of Their 18th, 19th and 20th Diabetes Reversal Clinics

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program

HYD's Clinic Rollout Is Continuing At A Rapid Pace

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD) has almost completed construction of 3 new clinics, located in Miami, Minneapolis and Las Vegas.HYD will hold off the Grand Openings of these clinics until after January 1. This will bring the total to 20 HYD clinics, with 9 more clinics already in the process of construction.HYD is the only company in the world that has Type 2 Diabetes Reversal clinics and they are going to be launching their Online Portal soon, which will allow any diabetic in the US the ability to sign up, even if they don't live close to one of their clinics."Once these 3 clinics open in January 2020, it will be our 19th clinic we've opened in the past 16 months, which is very rapid growth. There is such a huge need for our services that we are dedicated to opening clinics as fast as possible and with our online portal launching soon, every diabetic in the US will have access to our services," says Dr. J. Murray Hockings, HYD's Founder and CEO.For more information on HYD and their current locations, please visit www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



