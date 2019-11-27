Vembu teams up with Digital Devices Ltd. to provide comprehensive data protection

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, a prominent player in the backup and disaster recovery market has announced a new partnership with Digital Devices Ltd., an independent IT infrastructure solution provider specializing in computing, networking, servers and data storage to be widely available throughout the Americas, Europe, MENA, and Australia regions. This will help many small, medium and enterprise-level businesses protect their data at a minimal cost.

Vembu’s flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite is known for it’s simple and easy to use interface. It is an all-inclusive backup solution that covers the needs of small, medium and enterprise-level companies. With Vembu, users can protect their Virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), Physical (Windows, Linux & Mac) and SaaS (Office 365 & G Suite) environments.

Here’s what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Vembu Technologies, had to say about the partnership: “We are pleased to be associated with Digital Devices Ltd., a leading solution provider. With our best in market backup and disaster recovery software and Digital Device’s market-leading technologies, we hope to extend our reach and help businesses of all sizes achieve complete data protection of their infrastructures.”

Digital Devices offers the latest technology solutions to fit the ever-growing needs of the industry while providing high end, state of the art customer services. Through its portfolio of diverse solutions, Digital Devices strives to identify the requirements and address the various security issues relating to compliance and data threats.

Mr. Kash Javed, Sales Director of Digital Devices Ltd. said,” This robust piece of software can be used by all business types and sizes and is likewise highly recommended for service providers who want to offer services such as BaaS and DRaaS to their clients. Vembu is quite flexible as it can be deployed both via cloud and on-premise. Large deployments are easily managed and monitored, thanks to the app’s centralized management and monitoring portal.”

About Vembu:

Vembu is one of the critical players in the backup and disaster recovery market for small and medium businesses (SMBs) over the past 15+ years. They extend support to multiple environments at affordable pricing thus ensuring high availability to data centers. Vembu’s flagship offering is Vembu BDR Suite which is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution across VMware backup, Microsoft Hyper-V backup, physical and virtual environments, applications, and endpoints. Vembu’s free edition of the Vembu BDR Suite is available with lots of flexibility and it has no feature restriction.

About Digital Devices Ltd:

Digital Devices Ltd, is one of Europe’s leading, independent provider of IT infrastructure equipment and cloud services. They focus on implementing the most reliable and cost-effective technology solutions to fulfill business needs. Based in three different continents, Digital Devices Ltd combines its global reach with local expertise.





