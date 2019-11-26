LSI Consulting Inc. now listed on the California Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Building the Intelligent Public Enterprise

LSI approved on the CMAS contract.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI is pleased to announce that we have been approved for the California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS).

"By being on CMAS, California State and Local Government can do business with LSI for services and software without going to RFP.", said Steve Roach CEO and President of LSI. "LSI is passionate about improving citizen’s lives in the areas of security, governance, healthcare and education with SAP Solutions. LSI’s California HQ is based in San Diego & will continue to support local customers on their journey to become Intelligent Public Enterprises."



About CMAS:

The State of California establishes multiple award agreements in accordance with Public Contract Code Sections 10290 et seq. and 12101.5 (effective January 1994). A multiple award is an award to two or more contractors for the same products and/or services at the same or similar prices. Multiple award does not pertain to the number of buyers who would be ordering from the agreement, but rather the number of contractors receiving an award from a common bid process.

CMAS agreements are not established through a competitive bid process conducted by the State of California. Because of this, all pricing, products and/or services offered must have been previously bid and awarded on a Federal GSA schedule. The supplier completes a CMAS Application offering products and/or services at prices based on an existing Federal GSA multiple award schedule. This schedule is referred to as the “base” contract. Upon review and acceptance of the application, the CMAS Unit awards a CMAS agreement which includes the State of California contract terms and conditions, procurement codes, policies, and guidelines. For clarity, the CMAS Program does not “use” the GSA Authorized Federal Supply Service Schedule. Instead, we establish a totally independent California agreement for the same products and services at equal or lower prices. Once a CMAS is awarded, the Contractor markets and distributes the CMAS, and provides the CMAS Unit with quarterly reports of CMAS sales transactions.

Reference: [www.dgs.ca.gov]



About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 as a dedicated SAP Services consultancy created to offer high impact on SAP products and services for Federal, State, Local Government, Transportation, Education, and Healthcare markets. From our humble beginnings providing SAP implementation services, LSI has become the leader in Public Sector digital transformation.

Today we are taking the lead in applying next level intelligent technologies to enable the Intelligent Enterprise. Technologies that will again transform our industry to world-class levels of transparency, quality and efficiency. As technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things (IoT), advanced analytics and blockchain technologies become mainstream, no organization in the U.S is better positioned to harness the power of SAP and the Intelligent Enterprise for public services.



