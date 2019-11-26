Representatives from business will discuss “Offshore Renewable Energy Projects” during the Central Asian Productivity Research Center’s energy security seminar.

An excellent opportunity to learn about the potential for renewable energy in Central Asia” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 17, 2020 SUCCESSFUL OFFSHORE RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS

Conference center of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey, Suite 2900, NBC Tower, 455 N. City front Plaza, Chicago.

Representative from business and academia will discuss timely information about successful “Offshore Renewable Energy Projects” during the Central Asian Productivity Research Center’s annual energy security seminar. Organized by the CAPRC’s energy and education / training committees, and supported by the Turkish consulate, the proposed agenda includes:

OPENING REMARKS

Professor Harry C. Lepinske,, Chairman

Central Asian Productivity Research Center

OFFICIAL WELCOME

Hon. Ayes Selman Snail, consul general

Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey

GREETINGS FROM CAPRC-REGIONAL COORDINATORS (Electronic)

Prof Dr. Mehmet Baha Karan

School of Business -Hacettepe University

BLOCKCHAIN AS A TECHNOLOGY BACKBONE FOR AN OPEN MARKET

Prof. Ozgur Clinical associate professor

Department of Finance University of Illinois at Chicago Arslan-Ayaydin

Chair, CAPRC Energy Committee

INTERNATIONAL PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Romuald Poplawski, president

U.S. Global Energy LLC Northbrook, Illinois

CAPRC Co-chair, Energy Committee

REUSE, RECYCLING AND CONVERSION OF PLASTIC CONTAMINAITED FOOD WASTE

Alex Mathew, COO Biomass Energy Systems, Inc.

NOVEL WASTE CONVERSION METHODS PROVIDING SUSTAINABLE NON-COMBUSTIBLE ENERGY GENERATION FOR URBAN ENVIRONMENTS

F. Lee Simmons CTO/Head of Global Technology Development BIOENERGY

THE PROCESS AND PRACTICES OF SUCCESSFUL RENEWABLE POWER PROJECT DEVELOPMENT—LESSONS FROM THE FRONTIER MARKETS

Jafer Hasnain, president Sea Spire Advisors LLC

CONCLUDING COMMENTS Q&A

There is no registration fee, but registration is required. To register, send your business card to: CAPRC lepinske@sbcglobal.net

Phone: 708-246-5556 DONATIONS ARE WELCOME

Submitted by: Michael Alexander Krzyston



