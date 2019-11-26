CheckOutPlan.com Will Get Families Talking About and Planning End-Of-Life Events… At Last

Kelowna-based Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. is pleased to announce their launch of CheckOutPlan.com™

We created CheckOutPlan based on the information I wished we’d had as we started the necessary steps after my mother passed.” — Tammy Brown, the Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. CEO

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are in the midst of a massive demographic shift. More than 6,592,600 Canadians and 54,000,000 Americans are over the age of 65. As these people pass, North America is experiencing the largest transference of wealth and possessions in its history.The Boomers have spent their lives building their existence; their legacy, relationships and family, money, property, heirlooms and collectibles to name a few. And yet when they pass, most of these get scattered to the wind, disposed and dispersed by survivors who are ill-prepared and uninformed of the true wishes of the departed. Barely half of the population has a will and only 26% keep it current.3 Great contributions by their loved one may be buried in time… and remain forgotten. Enter CheckOutPlan ™.CheckOutPlan.com is a web-based service designed to ease the passing of a loved one by helping families create a comprehensive plan detailing last wishes, end-of-life events, memories worth sharing, how to access accounts, planning for the care of family pets and more. It is also a place to celebrate a life well-lived. While the platform is built to serve Baby Boomers, it is also well-suited for young families looking to protect their legacy, and those navigating through critical illnesses such as Alzheimer’s or dementia.Professional, pre-written content is waiting to help users construct the perfect eulogy, a poignant Just-in-Case letter or an obituary. Users can plan their celebration of life or memorial and ensure that items are used that most reflect how they wish to be remembered. CheckOutPlan guides users through seven sections designed to answer questions that arise during end-of-life planning.The information that Check-Out’s users are prompted to add can be used in a variety of ways. These details can prevent family conflict by outlining wishes. For example, this guidance helps those left behind by knowing which items can be donated and which should remain in the family. And, much of the information gathered can also be used to save time and money when working with estate lawyers, accountants and insurance brokers.The concept was developed by Tammy Brown, the Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. CEO, who had witnessed first-hand how traumatic the aftermath of losing a loved one is. “My Mother passed away very suddenly. Besides being heartbroken, I realized that I did not know any of her personal information, like the location of her accounts or people she wanted me to contact, and I did not know what she would have wanted or how she would have wanted to be remembered,” explains Brown.“We created CheckOutPlan based on the information I wished we’d had as we started the necessary steps after my mother passed,” says Brown. “There are so many decisions that need to be made quickly and under the most difficult circumstances. It is an incredibly stressful and sad process. If my Mother would have been able to provide this type of information, it would have been incredible helpful for us.”Check-Out has taken a strong stance on protecting the information of its members. “We take the security of the Check-Out platform very seriously,” says Tim Meints, Manager of Operations for Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. “We work with top security professionals to ensure we continue to meet or exceed the best industry practices. The platform is built to support large numbers of users on the system and to allow for changes at any time without affecting the experience of users.”In 2019, 34%4 of seniors are active on least one social media account and that trend continues to grow. CheckOutPlan is built for the digital age and encourages its users to interact family and friends, whether asking for opinions or support in planning. The service is well-suited to those who are keen to store or share valuable photos, stories, documents and instructions online.The platform is easy to use with prompts and tips to help its users navigate its various sections that focus of different aspects of life. Beyond providing information to support one’s family in their time of need, CheckOutPlan also strives to get people talking about mortality and why creating a plan is so important.To begin the dialogue around creating a plan, Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. is offering a seven-day free subscription. For those who realize the benefit of having a CheckOutPlan™, subscriptions are $9.95 monthly or $69.95 yearly.Find CheckOutPlan on Facebook and LinkedIn.About Check-Out Planning Services Ltd.Check-Out Planning Services Ltd. is comprised of a tightly knit group of professionals and is supported by industry consultants, mentors, family and friends. We are passionate about helping people build and share their wishes and memories. Like so many others, this team has lived through the loss of loved ones. They have experienced the trauma of making tough and blind decisions on behalf of the departed, without the benefit of their guidance. CheckOutPlan™ is our response to a real problem, shared by all. Find CheckOutPlan on Facebook and LinkedIn.To learn more, visit the following links:“You Do it For Them”“The Story of Check-Out”-30-For media interviews or more information please contact:Media Relations, Check-Out Planning Services Ltd.Cynnamon SchreinertTel: 604.802.2733Email: media.relations@checkoutplan.com



