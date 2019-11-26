The Best PC based Contact Management Software for 2019 integrates Sync to Google, Outlook, Android and iPhone

DejaOffice PC CRM - Affordable On-Premise CRM with Android and iPhone Sync

Why pay monthly for Cloud CRM when you can Host your Contact Database securely in your office. DejaOffice offers an On-Premise solution for a one-time price.

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice PC CRM, a Windows based Contact Management solution that runs on your local PC. DejaOffice is the only CRM that features local storage on your PC, Android and iPhone. This gives speed and flexibility that cannot be matched by slow and clunky cloud-based solutions. Affordably priced at $49.95 for single-user and $199.95 for 5 users ($40 per user) one-time price which includes free technical support.

“When a customer calls you want to look up their name, see their order history, and add a note or follow up call, all while talking to them. With DejaOffice PC CRM, you can do this in less than 10 seconds, which is less time than it takes to run a Browser to load a clunky Web Based Solution,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “DejaOffice gives a fast and compact view of all the basic CRM tables; Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Notes, History, and Deals. Shared Contacts and Multi-User scheduling are integral to DejaOffice so you can easily handle data that goes to your team.

DejaOffice is the only Contact Management Solution that does not need an active internet connection on Android, iPhone and PC Windows platforms. DejaOffice uses a local data store on all platforms. This allows it to have encrypted databases, security and privacy in a way that is impossible for cloud-based solutions. On the PC, DejaOffice data files are a standard format so custom modules and add-ons can be created for automated tasks. An Outlook CRM Add-In version is also available.

DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199. 95, or $40 per user one-time price. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a co-worker or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it. It is still synchronized to their Phone but not to anyone else’s device.

DejaOffice is sold with an optional RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, or Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need. It is very common for CompanionLink technicians to set your office up by importing from discontinued products like Business Contact Manager. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

