Austin Gastroenterology (AG) to open a second HyGIeaCare® Center in Lakeway, Bee Cave, TX

AG adds additional location to provide patients with alternative to conventional preparation for colonoscopy and constipation relief

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Gastroenterology and HyGIeaCare Inc. announce the decision to build a second HyGIeaCare® Center to serve the Austin Gastroenterology's new offices opened last year - in Bee Cave, TX where the new state of the art endoscopy center is under construction. The HyGIeaCare Center is planned to open in spring 2020.

HyGIeaCare offers an alternative to conventional preparation for colonoscopy, and replaces the oral prep, effectively cleansing the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. This means patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and/or undesirable. Over 13,000 patients have chosen HyGIeaCare to date with excellent outcomes and very high satisfaction, including willingness to repeat, from patients would choose HyGIeaCare again in the future.

Using the same warm water infusion method, HyGIeaCare also offers relief to patients who suffer from constipation. Traditional treatment for constipation includes a combination of diet, exercise, supplements and/or prescription medication, all of which can be hard for patients to comply with consistently or worse, may not be effective. HyGIeaCare® Constipation Relief has been effective for more than 800 patients, all patients had 100% relief and enthusiastically remarked on how much better they felt afterwards.

“At Austin Gastroenterology, we put patients first, making sure that they receive the very best care available including the latest medical advances. We are pleased that we will be able to offer Hygieacare prep and constipation relief to our patients in the Bee Cave area - the same choice of care offered in the Shoal Creek Blvd location, consistent with our goal to give all our patients the absolute best healthcare solutions available,” says Dr. Bruce Levy, CEO of Austin Gastroenterology.

“Austin Gastroenterology has experienced safe and excellent outcomes in thousands of satisfied patients in their North location and we are thrilled to be providing HyGIeaCare in the Bee Cave location,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.

The convenience of simple, same-day prep.

The HyGIeaCare prep is performed in a clean and comfortable environment immediately prior to the patient’s scheduled procedure. A trained technician provides instruction and is available for support throughout the appointment. A gentle gravity-flow stream of warm water flows into the bowel through a sterile, disposable nozzle inserted into the rectum, comfortably and discreetly evacuating the colon as stool is loosened. Water continually flows until the colon is fully cleansed. A HyGIeaCare technician monitors the procedure to, which typically takes one hour.

For more information about HyGIeaCare® please go to http://www.hygieacare.com

About Austin Gastroenterology

Austin Gastroenterology is the first and largest group of physicians in Central Texas specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. AG is one of Texas' most trusted names in gastroenterology, and has earned the reputation as Central Texas' best choice for internal health, with expertise in gastroenterology, capsule endoscopy, irritable bowel disease (IBD), hepatology (liver), hepatobiliary systems and research. AG has more than 35 board-certified GI physicians providing care from Georgetown to Kyle and all points in between. For more information on Austin Gastroenterology, please visit https://www.austingastro.com/ .

About HyGIeaCare, Inc.

HyGIeaCare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared HyGIeaCare® System.

HyGIeaCare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes HyGIeaCare Centers in partnership with Hospitals and Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed on the same day and prior to colonoscopy. The HyGIeaCare Prep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients.

Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the HyGIeaCare Centers with excellent patient satisfaction.

HyGIeaCare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, and Cincinnati OH, and a number of other Centers are currently in planning and build out phase in the US.

