The Local Vapor Announces Expanded CBD and Non-Vapor Product Offering

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Local Vapor , Bucks County’s leading retailer of premium e-liquids, vaping hardware and CBD products since 2014, recently announced new additions to its CBD and non-vapor product selection in its Doylestown and Ambler locations.“We’re excited to reach new customers with our CBD range,” said Ken Cala, Co-Owner and Executive Director of The Local Vapor. “In addition to CBD vape pens and cartridges, we also now carry a selection of CBD gummies, body butters, and more.” Many of The Local Vapor’s CBD vape oils, he mentioned, can also be used topically or orally — on their own or as a supplement to food and beverages.The CBD market, projected to reach $20 billion in sales by 2024, has reached a wide demographic since it became legal in the United States in 2018. Both vaping and non-vaping consumers use CBD for anxiety and pain relief, sleep aid and general relaxation. Derived from hemp, CBD is non-psychoactive and does not produce a “high.”On its website, The Local Vapor explains that while it is impossible to overdose on CBD, products containing the compound range widely in dosage. Whether taking CBD gummies, ingesting CBD oils, or vaping, it is recommended to start with a small dose and increase gradually to achieve the desired effects.“Physical and mental well-being is something Bucks County residents care about deeply,” Cala continued. “We’re glad to offer products that help people feel better — with or without the vaping mechanism.”Customers who are interested in learning more about the uses and benefits of CBD can visit www.thelocalvapor.com/cbd , or speak with Local Vapor staff at the Doylestown ( https://www.thelocalvapor.com/doylestown ) or Ambler ( https://www.thelocalvapor.com/ambler ) store locations.About The Local VaporThe Local Vapor is a locally-owned, community-minded vapor shop offering only the highest quality vaping liquids, eCigarettes, CBD vape oils and non-vapor CBD products. It is widely regarded as the best vapor shop for conscious consumers in Bucks County and the Greater Philadelphia area. Founded in 2014, The Local Vapor seeks to promote safe vaping practices, provide expert product knowledge, and encourage alternatives to smoking. More information is available at www.thelocalvapor.com



