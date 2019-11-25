Imcon International Inc. and ProParques Costa Rica Announce Partnership in Costa Rica

Internet Backpack will bring Enhanced Communications & Safety to Costa Rican Park Rangers

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has executed an Agreement with ProParques Costa Rica to equip the Park Rangers in Costa Rica with the Imcon Internet Backpack solution. The announcement was made today by Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International and Steven Aronson, President of ProParques Costa Rica and also the founder of the Café Britt coffee brand and co-founder of the Democracy Lab citizen’s think tank.

“The National Parks of Costa Rica is one of the county’s most valuable assets,” said Loud. “This agreement allows Imcon to be a play a pivotal role in their protection by equipping rangers with communications ability throughout the parks. Working with some like Steve Aronson is an honor given his extensive background and success’ in business and philanthropy such as Café Britt, Demain Foundation, ProParques, Democracy Lab and the Cultural Association Teatro Expressivo.”

The initial 5 purchased units are scheduled be deployed in January in Corcovado National Park. Imcon expects to have as many as 20 Internet Backpacks throughout the park when fully deployed. Plans then call for the units to be implemented throughout the 28 National parks that represent one of the Nation’s largest attractions to millions of visitors each year.

“We are excited to partner with Imcon to help make digital connectivity a reality in our national parks and to aid in the communication and safety of our Park Rangers,” stated Aronson. “We see the amazing benefit to aid in protecting our rangers and our parks with the Imcon Internet Backpack solution. As a solutions provider, Imcon is providing us new and creative technologies to ensure the longevity of the parks and the safety of the staff and visitors for years to come.”

“Imcon has steadily been implementing strategic steps to achieve a notable presence in Latin America, with San Jose, Costa Rica becoming the home to its subsidiary, Imcon LATAM. . Imcon LATAM’s headquarters will be located at the America Free Zone in San Jose’.” said Dr. Dale Meyerrose, President of Imcon International. “Imcon has been working with NGOs, private sector groups, and non-profits to help bridge the Digital Gap in Latin America.”

About ProParques Costa Rica

ProParques Costa Rica is a non-profit bring together human and financial resources to aid Costa Rican National Parks. ProParques services range from training park rangers to improving signage and building bathrooms. ProParques works tirelessly to improve the human experience within the 28 national parks in Costa Rica by addressing specific challenges affecting each park. Please visit http://www.proparques.org/en for more information.

About Imcon International

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing Edge Connectivity Solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

For ProParques Costa Rica:

Rocio Echeverri

rocio@proparques.org

+506 2267-1851



