California Youth Football Alliance & American Youth Football join forces to advance the California Youth Football Act

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Youth Football Alliance ( CAYFA ) and American Youth Football ( AYF ) are pleased to announce a partnership to accelerate the enthusiastic adoption of California Youth Football Act, AB1, the first and leading youth tackle football safety standard in America which was signed into law this past year. This partnership will create unique value for the California youth football community.This new relationship is born out of consistency in goals and beliefs across the CAYFA and AYF. We are both committed to special attention to safety, respect for all kids, and equal opportunities for all. AYF applauds the CAYFA for securing the safest standards in America for our members in the California youth tackle football community. Together, we seek to co-create plans, partnerships and implementation assets for the upcoming 2020 season, so that we can maximize compliance for the 2021 season, when AB1 goes into effect.AB1, sponsored by the CAYFA, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on July 31, 2019 and contains a comprehensive set of tackle football safety standards, tailored specifically for the youth community in California. These standards create and reinforce practices that enhance current local and national level requirements that will serve California’s youth tackle football community well. This partnership cements AYF’s support of CAYFA’s approach to improving young athletes’ safety while offering them the opportunity to participate in a sport they love.“Together, we are confident that we can unleash the potential of the AYF football and cheer community to role model enthusiastic adoption of AB1 for California and our country, so that we can continue improving the safety environment for the youth football community” said Joe Rafter, President of the CAYFA.About California Youth Football Alliance: The CAYFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to transforming youth tackle football by honoring our past, improving our present, and advancing our future.About American Youth Football: AYF Inc., a non-profit established in 1996, is the world’s largest youth football and cheer organization. AYF provides support services, scholarships, grants, community programs and tournaments to member organizations that includes over one million members in 50 states and several countries worldwide.



