California Youth Football Alliance and Atavus Raise the Tackling Standard for Youth Football

New Partnership with Atavus Enables Youth Football Coaches to Access Leading Edge Tackling Education and Certification Across California

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larkspur, CA - July 22, 2019 - The California Youth Football Alliance ( CAYFA ) and Atavus , the leader in football coach education and tackling assessment, today announced a partnership to bring the Atavus Tackle System to youth football coaches in California through access to Atavus’ tackling certification. Youth coaches in California will receive instruction in Atavus’ shoulder-led tackling technique prior to taking an assessment to become certified. Once successfully certified, coaches will receive access to Atavus’ online library of drill videos and other tools to take their learning onto the field.“Tackling techniques and instruction are rapidly developing, and Atavus is the premier company making it happen with their Digital Tackling Academy and certification,” said Joe Rafter, co-founder and President of the CAYFA. “Until now, education and certification in tackling technique for youth coaches have been limited in variety, value, and impact. Atavus has fundamentally re-imagined and re-designed the tackling process. We are thrilled to offer our football community this exclusively priced option so they can improve their safety and performance simultaneously.”Atavus educates coaches and players at all skill levels, working with elite college football programs such as Michigan State University, Rutgers University, University of Cincinnati, and Cornell University. Atavus also works with high school programs, and in 2018 was chosen by the Texas High School Coaches Association as the official and exclusive provider of tackling certification for its 23,000 member coaches.The Atavus Tackle System is built around a shoulder-led technique that is both fundamentally sound and safer. The goal is to control movement, make effective contact, and to maximize power while reducing unnecessary head contact. Coaches use Atavus’ technique and practice plans to produce more confident and more prepared players.“The leadership shown by CAYFA has been impressive and puts California coaches, parents, and players in the vanguard of a movement to improve player safety,” said Karen Bryant, chief executive officer of Atavus. “We are pleased to play our part in making sure football is safer for California’s young athletes.”"As the game of tackle football continues to evolve and transform at all levels of play, it is vital that proven and innovative teaching techniques coupled with cutting edge sport specific technology remains at the forefront. Atavus, the sports premier tackling education and certification provider sets the new standard in this area by providing the most advanced and comprehensive coaching content in the country” said Ron White, co-founder and EVP of Standards and Practices of the CAYFA.About California Youth Football AllianceThe CAYFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to transforming youth tackle football by honoring our past, improving our present, and advancing our future so that more generations of student-athletes, coaches, and communities can experience the intellectual, emotional, social, and physical developmental benefits of the sport. Learn more at www.cayfa.org About AtavusAtavus provides a modern, impactful solution for coaches at all levels of football to improve performance and safety in tackling. Atavus has developed the first and most comprehensive system rooted in technique and fundamentals using innovative, detailed analytics. Atavus measures performance and offers consulting services to provide coaches on-site and remote assessment, coupled with specific tackle plans backed by advanced technology. Learn more at www.atavus.com



