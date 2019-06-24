California Youth Football Alliance Launches National Medical Advisory Committee

New Committee to Provide Independent Expert Medical Counsel to Enhance the Health and Safety of Young Football Players Across California

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Youth Football Alliance ( CAYFA ) today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) to provide independent expert medical advice and guidance for the Alliance to accelerate the transformation of youth football in a medically informed manner across California.The MAC will guide positive change in support of the CAYFA Board of Directors by contributing medical and scientific insight to the safety advances, policies, procedures, and best practices that the CAYFA recommends. The MAC will be chaired by Boston University professor and neuropathologist Dr. Peter Cummings, and includes a roster of nationally recognized physicians and sports medicine experts.“Dr. Cummings is the ideal person to chair our Medical Advisory Committee, and we’re excited to have him on board,” said CAYFA President and Chairman Joe Rafter. “His experience as a child safety advocate, a football coach, and as a board-certified physician in anatomic pathology, neuropathology and forensic pathology will serve the children, parents and coaches of California in our shared mission to make youth football as safe, rewarding, and fun as possible for everyone.”“I am honored to join the board of the CAYFA and head the Medical Advisory Committee,” said Dr. Peter Cummings. “I am equally honored to be joined by such brilliant and passionate colleagues to help us in this endeavor. The safety and wellbeing of young athletes is our number one priority and we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the continual advances in this important field.”A full charter of the MAC has been agreed to by the members, the core purpose of which is the health and safety of youth football players across the state. The charter confirms the MAC’s commitments to provide the CAYFA with objective, unbiased scientific opinions based on the best available scientific evidence and serve the youth football community of California. It also provides for their expert counsel and input regarding the safety initiatives of CAYFA, which is now the only organization of its kind in California with this level of medical counsel and expertise.“The formation of this MAC brings a new and objective scientific voice to inform and guide the advancement of tackle football for our youth and country,” said Joe Rafter. “The depth of expertise of the MAC’s members truly differentiates our Alliance. We now have a consortium of world-class medical perspectives to serve our youth tackle football community.”About California Youth Football Alliance: The CAYFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to transforming youth tackle football by honoring our past, improving our present, and advancing our future so that more generations of student-athletes, coaches, and communities can experience the intellectual, emotional, social, and physical developmental benefits of the sport.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.