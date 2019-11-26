NB Private Capital Acquires Class A Student Housing Near Kent State University for $32 Million

345 Flats is conveniently located to campus and downtown Kent, Ohio

NB Private Capital Acquires Class A Student Housing Property Near Kent State University for $32 Million

345 Flats and Kent State University are a perfect fit for our company and our investors having one of the newest properties in the market and located within walking distance to campus and downtown. ” — Brian Nelson

ALISO VIEJO , CALIFORNIA , USA , November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 2019FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Brian Nelson, President949-949-540-9107Brian@NBprivatecapital.comNB PRIVATE CAPITAL ACQUIRES CLASS A STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY NEAR KENT STATE UNIVERSITY FOR $32 MILLIONThe Southern California-based real estate company surpasses $750MM in student housing assets under managementALISO VIEJO, California and KENT, Ohio – NB Private Capital recently closed on a newly built Class A student housing property located two blocks from Kent State University. The 5-story, 147-unit property with 288 beds was purchased for $32,145,880 and is branded as “345 Flats”.“345 Flats and Kent State University are a perfect fit for NB Private Capital and our investors,” says NBPC President Brian Nelson. “In 2018 the school’s Board of Trustees adopted a 10-year facilities master plan to modernize the campus and enhance an already top-tier academic institution. This is exactly the kind of school where we look to acquire property. Having one of the newest properties in the market and an unbeatable location within walking distance to campus and the historic downtown, will help our students and investors sleep well at night.”ABOUT NB PRIVATE CAPITALNB Private Capital, LLC, offers individual investors direct ownership interests in institutional quality, professionally managed real estate. The company, founded by Brian Nelson, focuses on what we believe are well-positioned, currently income-producing properties, targeted growth opportunities and possible value-added investments for its clients through potential capital improvements, cost efficiency, and revenue maximization. NBPC specializes in the acquisition, financing, and ownership of real estate investments in off-campus student housing. The company currently manages over $750 million in real estate in 16 states and 22 universities.

Property Tour of 345 Flats at Kent State University



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.