NB Private Capital Hires Senior Vice President - National Accounts

NB Private Capital Hires Seasoned Veteran to Head up National Sales Team for Student Housing Real Estate Investments

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Brian Nelson, President949-949-357-9322Brian@NBprivatecapital.comNB PRIVATE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES HIRE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT - NATIONAL ACCOUNTSSeasoned Veteran to Head Up National Accounts TeamNB Private Capital, LLC, a nationally recognized real estate firm specializing in student housing, has hired Albert Thompson as Senior Vice President of National Accounts. According to an announcement by Jason Kjellson, Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager for NBPC, in this new position at the company, Thompson will be responsible for all aspects of growing and servicing the firm’s participating selling partners.Thompson has been in the industry for more than 20 years having started his career at Van Kampen Investments and worked in the capacity of an internal and external wholesaler for different wirehouse advisors in Central and Northern Florida. His previous affiliations were in account management positions with Hines Securities and leading the National Account team as Director of Capital Markets for Ascendant Capital. He currently holds Series 6, 7, 63 and 24 registrations.“Since our reorganization in early 2018 NBPC has grown by more than $300 million in assets and has raised close to $180 million in investor capital”, said Kjellson. Adding, “Albert is going to be pivotal in helping us tell our story of transparency and risk management. I could not be happier to have a professional of Albert’s caliber join our rapidly growing team.”For more infomation about NB Private Capital, LLC, please contact Brian Nelson, Founder, at Brian@NBprivatecapital.comABOUT NB PRIVATE CAPITALNB Private Capital, LLC, offers individual investors direct ownership interests in institutional quality, professionally managed real estate. The company, founded by Brian Nelson, focuses on what we believe to be well-positioned, currently income producing properties, targeted growth opportunities and potential value-added investments for its clients through strategies targeting capital improvements, cost efficiency, and revenue maximization. NBPC specializes in the acquisition, financing, and ownership of real estate investments in the niche area of student housing. NBPC currently manages over $850 million in multi-family housing real estate.All investment involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment model will perform as targeted. Securities offered through Emerson Equity, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. www.finra.org and www.sipc.org . NBPC and Emerson Equity LLC are not affiliated.###



