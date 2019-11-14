NB Private Capital Acquires Student Housing Property Near University of Memphis for $32 Million

NB Private Capital Acquires Student Housing Adjacent to University of Memphis

NB Private Capital continues to build its portfolio of student housing properties with its new acquisition near Univ of Memphis for $32 million

The Nine has almost everything we look for in student housing. It's adjacent to campus, a gorgeous Class-A property, has an excellent layout, and is located in a safe, secure area around campus. ” — Brian Nelson

ALISO VIEJO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 2019FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Brian Nelson, President949-949-540-9107Brian@NBprivatecapital.comNB PRIVATE CAPITAL PURCHASES STUDENT HOUSING ADJACENT TO UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS FOR $32 MILLIONThe Aliso Viejo-based real estate company specializing in student housing adds to its growing portfolio expanding into its 16th state.ALISO VIEJO, California and MEMPHIS, Tennessee – NB Private Capital has continued its eastward expansion with the purchase of The Nine at Memphis, a Class A, 114-unit, 385 bed student housing property located adjacent to The University of Memphis. The property was acquired for $32,146, 532 million. The acquisition was structured as a DST offering for 1031 exchange investments.According to Brian Nelson, NBPC Founder and President, “The Nine has almost everything we look for in student housing. It’s adjacent to campus, a gorgeous Class-A property, has an excellent layout, and is located in the safest, most secure area around campus.” Additionally, the property is the newest in the market, built in 2017 with high-end amenities and is the closest to campus among its competitive set. Nelson also added, “We believe this kind of sustainable, competitive advantage will protect values regardless of macro-economic trends, especially in the location within an opportunity zone that has become increasingly popular”. Since relaunching as NB Private Capital, the firm has acquired $350MM in student housing properties and raised over $180MM in investor equity.For more infomation about NB Private Capital, LLC, please contact Brian Nelson, Founder, at Brian@NBprivatecapital.comABOUT NB PRIVATE CAPITALNB Private Capital, LLC, offers individual investors direct ownership interests in institutional quality, professionally managed real estate. The company, founded by Brian Nelson, focuses on what we believe to be well-positioned, currently income producing properties, targeted growth opportunities and potential value-added investments for its clients through strategies targeting capital improvements, cost efficiency, and revenue maximization. NBPC specializes in the acquisition, financing, and ownership of real estate investments in the niche area of student housing. NBPC currently manages over $850 million in multi-family housing real estate.All investment involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment model will perform as targeted. Securities offered through Emerson Equity, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. www.finra.org and www.sipc.org . NBPC and Emerson Equity LLC are not affiliated.###

