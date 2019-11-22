Vembu Office 365 & G-Suite backup v2.0 BETA is now available

Vembu has announced the release of a reliable and easy-to-use backup & recovery solution to protect the critical user data in Office 365 & G Suite.

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, one of the leading Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions provider, has recently announced the release of the BETA version of their Office 365 and G-Suite backup v2.0(On-Premise and Cloud).

With this release, businesses will now be able to backup the Office 365 & G Suite data - email, calendar, contacts, and drive to their local storage (using the On-premise installer) and to the Vembu Cloud (using Vembu SaaS backup) as per their requirement.

The latest release is packed with enhanced features with a completely fresh user interface. Some of the mentionable new features are

Support for OnPremise deployment

File retention to retain multiple versions of the backed-up file

OneDrive backup support for all Office 365 users under the domain account, while the previous version provides backup support only for the tenant admins

Download links for reference-

Office 365 & G-Suite backup (On-Premise)

Office 365 & G-Suite backup (Cloud)

About Vembu

Vembu is one of the major players in the backup and disaster recovery market for small and medium businesses (SMBs) over the past 15+ years. They extend support to multiple environments at affordable pricing thus ensuring high availability to data centers. Vembu’s flagship offering is Vembu BDR Suite which is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution across VMware backup, Microsoft Hyper-V backup, physical and virtual environments, applications, and endpoints.

Vembu’s free edition of the Vembu BDR Suite is available with lots of flexibility and has no feature restriction.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.