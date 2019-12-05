Battling Dark Forces in the Wilds

Samuil and the Legendary Snow Owl by Randall Stephens

WATERLOO, AL, USA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randall Stephens proudly announces the international release of his debut historical fantasy book, “Samuil and the Legendary Snow Owl,” the first entry in a planned trilogy. In this action-packed adventure; a boy with unusual abilities and a love for the forest finds himself, his girlfriend, and his peculiar best friend; the target of shadow creatures for mysterious reasons.

In the 1840s, P'etro Fedorchak narrowly escapes death while fighting for Russia in the Allied Shadow War. After receiving a land grant for his heroic services. He marries Ilia, a girl he saved from stampeding horses, and relocates to the shores of the enchanted Black Sea. The family cabin is near the edge of the legendary Southern Forest. Deep in the Bogs a mysterious shadow fog is transforming forest animals into deadly shadow creatures.

While Ilia gives birth to their son, Samuil, P'etro fights off hordes of demons drawn by the delivery. As a troubled boy struggling with his emotions and unique abilities, Samuil often escapes to the serenity of the forest and finds peace while listening to the singing river and befriending forest creatures.

As the shadow creatures’ aggressions escalate, Samuil befriends Nikolai of the Caves; an eccentric time traveling wizard with an old hound named Wolf Killer, and the Legendary Snow Owl. Together they engage in a spin-chilling cosmic battle on Devils Island. Only time will tell whether they’ll survive long enough to claim their extraordinary destiny.

The book continues to garner positive feedback from both professional book reviewers and readers alike. Kirkus Book Review states, “For his series opener, Stephens offers a fantasy focusing on primal good and evil that should entrance fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy…This first volume’s magical crescendo should create loyal readers who will return for more fairy tale–style grandeur. A captivating start to an Eastern-flavored and methodically built fantasy epic."

“With plenty of epic battles, a varied cast of otherworldly creatures and a central narrative pitting the forces of good against evil, Stephens’ novel can safely be categorized as a fantasy. However, it also boasts a dynamic reminiscent of Dostoyevsky or Chekov, offering an eye for in-depth psychological character development and intense interpersonal drama straight out of a Russian novel…

Stephens offers plenty of clear and concise action, and his skill for creating strong characters makes the first entry in the series engaging and memorable,” says a reviewer from BlueInk Review.



Visit the author’s website to learn more about his book at https://www.thelegendarysnowowl.com.



About the Author:

Randall Stephens has spent most of his life traveling the United States and the world telling stories to audiences. This is his first book of a planned trilogy. He currently lives in Waterloo, Alabama.



Samuil and the Legendary Snow Owl

Written by Randall Stephens

Paperback | $20.99

Hardback | $32.78

E-book | $5.49

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



