GAF Design Studio is Where the Home of Your Dream is Born

Luxury Lifestyles Awards Announced the Best Luxury Architect and Interior Design Studio in MENA Region

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating someone`s home of a dream, the designer has to become a kind of wizard, who is capable of turning the client`s wishes, words, expectations into attractive and livable architectural forms, detailed interior, harmonic landscape. This is exactly what the team of GAF Design Studio does. The studio provides design solutions that embody their clients` pictures of the ideal home. The creative approach to each project was hailed by the Luxury Lifestyles Awards for the second time, and this year the Studio became the winner in the category of The Best Luxury Architect and Interior Design Studio in MENA Region.GAF Design Studio was established in 2012 by the architectural engineer Ahmed Gabr in Cairo, Egypt. From the very first project, Gabr aimed to hear the client, meet all his needs and offer unique solutions so that the result would suit each customer personally. The award-winning studio develops individual, distinctive luxury design experiences. The team of dedicated professionals participates in every stage of the real estate projects, including designing the initial concepts, selection of decorative items and furniture, preparation of construction documents, city applications, budgeting, and project coordination. The proper combination of costly materials in interior and exterior helps to achieve the perfect balance of aesthetics, practicality, and comfort. This is the way the house turns into a home."We are honored to win the Luxury Lifestyles Awards for the second time. This award from the respected experts of LLA is an important recognition of our innovative approach to creating unique designs for our clients," – says Ahmed Gabr, founder and architectural engineer of GAF Design Studio.One of the deepest Ahmed Gabr`s convictions is that details are what bring individuality and homely ambiance into the design. GAF Design Studio`s attention to detail provides an opportunity for full reflecting on their clients` desires and lifestyles.About Luxury Lifestyle Awards Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.



