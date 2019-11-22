Aspire Lifestyles Wins 2019 Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury Concierge Service in the U.S

Aspire Lifestyles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Lifestyles was named Best Luxury Concierge Service in the U.S for 2019 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards , a global award company that recognizes the best providers of luxury goods and services. Aspire Lifestyles in the U.S. joins its colleagues in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Turkey, previous winners of the prestigious award.Aspire Lifestyles, the global leader in loyalty solutions and concierge services, is an International SOS Company, with nearly 30 years of experience designing and managing high-performance programs. Aspire Lifestyles continues to push the industry to the next level with innovative program design and features such as high-touch personalized service, a wealth of special offers, and access to extraordinary experiences.Before selecting the winners of the Best Luxury Concierge Service, Luxury Lifestyle Awards conducts rigorous research in the following categories:• Reputation• Credibility• Brand Awareness• Excellence• Uniqueness• Luxury Experience• Personalization• CraftsmanshipLiving up to its brand promise of Extraordinary Every Time, Aspire Lifestyles topped the Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ list in 2019 and continues to attract the most prominent companies in the world to its renowned concierge services, brand loyalty and assistance solutions for customer engagement.For more information, please visit Aspire Lifestyles at: www.aspirelifestyles.com Follow Aspire Lifestyles at: www.instagram.com/aspire.lifestyles/ www.linkedin.com/company/aspire-lifestyles and twitter.com/TheAspireLifeAbout Aspire LifestylesThe global leader in loyalty solutions and concierge services Aspire Lifestyles has been providing award-winning concierge service for nearly 30 years and pioneered the industry as it is known today. The company, with 1,500 employees, offers a wide range of custom programs designed to anticipate the needs of its clients' most valued customers and delight them with every interaction. Aspire Lifestyles has the largest directly owned-and-managed concierge and loyalty solutions footprint in the world with 25 centers in 21 countries, each fully staffed 24/7 with best-in-class travel and lifestyle concierges to assist customers in more than 30 languages in a variety of channels.



