Trump International Golf Club in Dubai Confirms its Luxury Golf Status Again

Trump International Golf Club in Dubai

Luxury Lifestyle Awards Named Trump International Golf Club, Dubai The Best Luxury Golf Club in Dubai for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When creating a luxurious 18-hole championship style golf course, you must forget about limitations. This is the only way to turn 500 acres of barren and flat desert into one of the finest golf courses in UAE and an ideal place for spending time with family or business partners. Trump International Golf Club, Dubai was opened in 2017, and this year it proves itself again to be one of the best in the UAE golfing industry by winning the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category for The Best Luxury Golf Club in Dubai, for the second year in a row.Trump International Golf Club, Dubai has everything to be the first in design, comfort and service quality. The Club`s main point of pride is the fabulous course sculpted by the world-renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse. With a blank canvas to start with, he envisioned a world-class 18-hole golf course with a links-style class of its own. With undulating fairways, which require careful consideration of each shot in order to score. The one-of-a-kind course is a perfect golfing experience, both for beginners and for top golfers alike. With other fantastic facilities such as their PAR 3-night golf and 2 state-of-the-art indoor swing studios, now coupled with a TrackMan Range coming soon with their double-sided floodlit driving range, the Trump Golf Performance Academy lessons help beginners and regular players enhance their skills using the latest in golf technologies. The level of unique luxury golf is unsurpassable in 2020.The experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards also commended the luxury experience provided by the exquisite 30,000 square foot Clubhouse. The expansive Golf Pro Shop offers the top golfing brands and Trump Golf accessories. Each aspect of the Club proves that the Trump Golf brand is a world-class provider of luxury golf and hospitality services."Our club was recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the second time in a row, and we are honored to receive this award again for 2019. The luxury segment in Dubai is a very competitive environment, and we are happy that the respected committee of LLA and our clients appreciate the high quality of our services," – says Casper Schonfeldt, General Manager.Trump International Golf Club in Dubai also offers perfect relaxation and leisure. With a casual dining restaurant offering an international cuisine and a sports lounge showcasing great events on the big screen, it is a great place to unwind for groups and families too; with a well-equipped fitness center and an infinity pool with breathtaking views of the golf course, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai is home to luxury in every way.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.



