NuSierra Colombia SAS Completes ICA Certification of its Psychoactive and Non-Psychoactive Cannabis Cultivars

With this ICA approval, NuSierra will start to fully commercial its operations and compete in legal markets, world-wide”” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is excited to announce that it has received final approval to commercialize its psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis cultivars from the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA – the Colombian Agricultural Institute). NuSierra can now begin commercial production of cannabis oil and derivatives for domestic and international markets.

Colombia is a tremendously biodiverse country, due to ecosystems that vary from rainforest to open savannas and is home to ~10 percent of the world's species. To protect its pristine environment and diversity, Colombia has instituted strict agricultural and phytosanitary regulations requiring food and plant products (including cannabis) be certified with ICA. Only after ICA has approved genetics for a particular growing region, can the cannabis cultivar be commercialized by an applicant.

NuSierra’s ICA approved cultivars include unique genetics and provide NuSierra a platform to produce world-class cannabis, cannabis oil and cannabis derivatives that include THC, CBD and other minor cannabinoids. “With this ICA approval, NuSierra will start to fully commercial its operations and compete in legal markets, world-wide” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. NuSierra’s unique genetics “are truly world-class and well-suite to growing within our region, with exhibited disease resistance, high yield and favorable phenotype expression.” When combined with NuSierra’s certified 100% organic cultivation and 140+ strain library, Matias believes that NuSierra has “built a platform that is truly special.”

“Lack of consistency and quality are concerns that have plagued the medical cannabis industry since inception,” says John Leja, CEO of iVIK Holdings Ltd the parent company of NuSierra. Pesticides, heavy metal residue, low-yields, excessive energy consumption, inefficient indoor growing, trial-and-error cultivation, etc. have plagued licensed cannabis producers world-wide. NuSierra “has shown a different way forward,” says John Leja, and “we are incredibly excited for NuSierra’s future now that is has received full ICA approval to commercialize its world-class low and high THC cannabis cultivars.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



