Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics™ appoints Scott Day as Chief Commercial Officer

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richardson, TX — November 20th, 2019 – Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO™) announces the appointment of Scott Day as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 20th, 2019. Mr. Day comes to Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics with over 12 years of senior executive and sales management experience in the orthopedic industry. He has served in several leadership positions at Wright Medical, Stryker and, most recently, Orthofix. Additionally, Scott’s breadth of knowledge in the area of foot and ankle will serve GEO very well.

“I am very excited and appreciative to have this opportunity,” said Day. “Working with a leading edge RFID technology-implant company, like GEO, is significant and unique as it is our shared mission to help facilities become more efficient, while reducing costs. Add to that efficacious, sterile-packed implants and you’ve got quite the recipe for success.”

“We are very excited to have Scott join the GEO team,” said GEO Chief Executive Officer, Michael Simpson. “With all that is happening in our industry today, we feel there has never been a greater opportunity than now to expand the use of the GEO technology and assist so many customers. Having Scott join the team and drive the acceptance of the GEO technology will serve our company well.”

GEO will be exhibiting at ACFAS 2020 Annual Scientific Conference in San Antonio, Texas; February 19th- 21st. Please come see the GEO Technology and suite of products at Booth #107.

About Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics:

GEO was founded on the idea that there could exist a more cost effective, user-friendly way to supply orthopedic medical implants in today’s healthcare environment. This is accomplished through the use of RFID technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system and GEO designed sterile, single use disposable orthopedic implants and instruments. GEO’s is the only solution that provides a significant opportunity to lower real operating costs by creating efficiencies and controls throughout the delivery and consumption of orthopedic implants. GEO is focused on driving efficiency and eliminating waste in the delivery of orthopedic care.



