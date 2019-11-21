TimeControl Brings Voice Control Timesheets to the Internet Of Things (IoT) in Partnership With EasyVoice

A strategic technical partnership brings an enhanced customer experience for TimeControl users.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software has entered into a technical strategic partnership with EasyVoice Technologies, a leading enterprise voice AI technology platform, to bring an enhanced customer experience to enterprise, project, and finance companies. EasyVoice’s voice AI platform with hands free time entry and project time voice retrieval enables companies to enter time sheets and retrieve time, hands free, in the field, in a vehicle or in the office by talking to Alexa. With the integrated technology HMS customers have the ability to add hands free time collection and retrieval directly to their existing HMS TimeControl account.

“This is a huge step forward for Project Managers, Owners, EPCM’s, Finance Managers, Healthcare Professionals and anyone who enters time into timesheets”, said Ron Babich, CEO of EasyVoice, “We realized the last mile of costly admin time is performing data entry. Empowering time sheet entry through voice assistance using Alexa reduces an average of 2 hours of administrative time per month per employee or contractor, and makes for happier employees and team members. Two hours of billable time lost a month adds us quickly. Partnering with HMS Software to integrate the two platforms and offer HMS Software’s TimeControl users an advantage in the market was a no brainer. We feel very fortunate to be working with HMS”. The integration will allow Owners, Project Managers, Project Stakeholders, Finance Managers and other to get instant project updates without a computer or a mobile device. Stakeholders with a smart speaker can ask about time at the project, customer or task level” said Babich.

“We are very excited to work with EasyVoice on the integration between voice AI and TimeControl to bring our users a unique experience that will allow them to save time and leverage a technology that is innovative and the first of its kind in the market today”, said Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software.

“Now for the first time, users can track their time hands-free by just speaking to their phones or Alexa devices. The consequences for Enterprise organizations, Owners, Engineers, and Contractors are substantial; with an impact on reducing time to update schedules and deliver project information to owners and stakeholders. This combination of voice and application platforms brings the TimeControl timesheet into the Internet of Things (IoT). The technology works over smartspeakers, smartphones, automobile smartspeakers, and even Fire TV’s,” said Vandersluis.

For more information about the EasyVoice voice command skill for TimeControl, visit www.timecontrol.com/use-cases/easyvoice.



