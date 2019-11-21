Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow - An Amazing Hotel for Art Nouveau Admirers

Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow

Luxury Lifestyle Awards Announced The Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Moscow, Russia

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visiting Moscow in style is really the only way to visit Moscow, and we all know it. If you would like to feel like a real aristocrat, follow advice from the esteemed experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards : check out this year’s winner in the category of The Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Moscow, Russia, and book your lavish stay at the Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow Founded in 2002, Russo-Balt Hotels and Resorts offer luxurious recreation in some of the most amazing and incredible places on Earth. Lavish designs, dedicated staff, and magnificent surroundings create memories you will cherish for the rest of your life. Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow opened its doors 99 years after the first Russo-Balt Russian car was produced. The hotel’s name was meant to emphasize the importance of this event in the country’s history, but also indicate a parallel between the two businesses.Russo-Balt was the first Russian car, manufactured in 1909 by the Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory in then the Russian Empire. Russo-Balt vehicles were famous for their outstanding quality, fit for a true aristocrat. And just like that, Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow invites you to experience the atmosphere of an aristocratic residence during your stay in the capital. You will live in a luxurious mansion — a true masterpiece of the Russian Modern, with its own garden on the boulevard. Tastefully decorated, beautiful interiors, art and antiques, a restaurant with exquisite cuisine and a summer terrace, and appealing special offers create an atmosphere of true chic.Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow is located in the very heart of the city and can easily be called the charming embodiment of the Art Nouveau era. Earlier, there had been an old aristocratic manor on this site; and in 1879, architect P. Zhukov constructed the building we see today. Andrei Bely and Alexander Blok, Valery Bryusov and Ivan Bunin, Konstantin Balmont, Leonid Andreyev, and Igor Severyanin are only a few famous names that called this place their temporary home. Also, the Musaget symbolists’ publishing house and the S.N. Fisher first girls’ classical gymnasium were located here.In 2006-2008, extensive restoration and reconstruction of the estate’s architectural complex were carried out. On June 11, 2008, Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow opened its doors to guests. It offers 15 classy, individually decorated rooms and suites with all the amenities you would expect from a luxury hotel. The Aoduvan restaurant serves seasonal and organic produce only and gives the guests a satisfying, lavish experience.Hotel Russo-Balt Moscow is about more than just a stay in the city. It is about history, legacy, luxury, and class. It is about impeccable service and surroundings, that will take you back in time and make you feel like an aristocrat. Newlyweds are also welcome to spend their most special night here with Russo-Balt’s Honeymoon Package.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award to select, recognize, celebrate and promote the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to provide people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries. The company analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and development of an entirely new market of customers.



