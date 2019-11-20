Electoral College Film Now Available on Prime Video

"Winner Take All" is a film about the U.S. electoral system.

“Winner Take All” explores the controversial Electoral College that has awarded the presidency to the popular vote loser in five U.S. Presidential Elections.

The unintended consequences of [the] unfinished [Electoral College] have inspired people of both dominant parties to try to either change or abolish it” — Don Colacino, Filmmaker

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Winner Take All,” a new documentary from Colorado filmmaker, Don Colacino, is now available to watch on Prime Video. The 27 minute film, named “official selection” of the 2019 Awareness Festival (awarenessfestival.org, @awarenessfest, facebook.com/awarenessfest) in Los Angeles, California in October, is now available to nationwide audiences in the U.S. and U.K.

“The Electoral College (#ElectoralCollege) is unique institution of United States electoral politics. Our country’s Founders devised the concept of an Electoral College before political parties were formed, wrote it into the Constitution, and left it up to the states to finish it. The unintended consequences of that unfinished system have inspired people of both dominant parties to try to either change or abolish it” says Colacino. “The film follows my own journey to better understand the system and why efforts toward a national popular vote (#PopularVote) are gaining momentum.”

The film was released to film festivals in July, and is now available on Prime Video in the U.S. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081N215SX and UK https://www.amazon.com.uk/dp/B081N215SX.

More information can be found at winnertakeallfilm.com. Winner Take All Documentary LLC created the film in association with Colacino Productions LLC (colacinoproductions.com), a Business-to-Business (B2B) film production company focused on documentary, commercial, and industrial films. The company provides both documentary- and narrative-style content creation and production services.

For more information please contact info@winnertakeallfilm.com.

"Winner Take All" trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.