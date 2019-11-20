Constitutional Tax Collector Anne Gannon Files for Re-Election

Gannon remains focused on delivering exceptional service to Palm Beach County’s 1.4 million residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne M. Gannon, Constitutional Tax Collector serving Palm Beach County, today announced she will run for re-election in 2020.

Gannon’s top priority is to deliver exceptional, cost-effective service with a focus on innovation, continuous process improvement and modernization. Employee health and wellness remain a top priority and personal passion for Gannon. Since implementing a comprehensive wellness program, agency employees continue to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle including improved overall health and lower out-of-pocket medical expenses. The program’s effectiveness also gives Gannon greater ability to hold agency medical costs in check.

As Constitutional Tax Collector, Gannon leads an agency of 315 dedicated employees located in six service centers throughout Palm Beach County. She is responsible for collecting $4 billion in property taxes and $54 million in Tourist Development Tax annually. She also administers the county’s Local Business Tax Receipts.

As an agent for Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV), Gannon provides driver license and motor vehicle services to the county’s 1.4 million residents. Additional services provided on behalf of other agencies include issuing certified copies of Florida birth certificates, selling hunting and fishing licenses, processing TSA PreCheck® applications, fingerprinting and selling SunPass transponders.

“I continue to focus on modernizing our office, moving us from an antiquated agency to an efficient, customer-focused retail operation,” said Gannon.

Since implementing new technology and policies, Gannon said her office has been able to recover millions of dollars owed to the citizens of Palm Beach County.

“I am proud of the work we do to protect taxpayers while saving money for the community,” said Gannon. “It’s important work that affects nearly every Palm Beach County citizen.”

In addition to her role as Constitutional Tax Collector, Gannon currently serves as president of the Florida Tax Collectors Association (FTCA). During her one-year term, she works with tax collectors from all 67 Florida counties and members of the state legislature to champion policies to improve government efficiency and reduce costs for all Florida taxpayers.

This year Gannon received her fourth Legacy Award for “Excellence and Innovation in Financial Operations” from the FTCA. This award is the association’s highest honor, recognizing a tax collector’s proficiency in several key areas including budgeting, customer focus, innovation and automation. The agency also received a perfect annual audit.

Committed to educating the public about tax collector services, Gannon’s office earned several awards for excellence in marketing and communication in 2019. A grassroots marketing campaign called “Take Your Hour Back” offered clients timesaving tips to help them plan and prepare for an efficient visit to the Tax Collector’s Office. The campaign earned top honors as the Best Grassroots Marketing Campaign in the nation by the National Association of Government Communicators. Her newsletter, Tax Talk with Anne Gannon, won several local and state awards for best digital newsletter.

Gannon values client feedback to help her assess the agency’s performance and better understand clients’ needs. To obtain feedback from a wider population of Palm Beach County, the agency developed new kiosk surveys in three languages (English, Spanish and Creole). The campaign and surveys called “Welcome! ¡Bienvenido! Bienvenue!” earned top honors as Best Multicultural Campaign in Palm Beach County in 2019.

Gannon’s rich and distinguished career in public service began in 2000 when she was elected to the Florida Legislature representing the 88th District. She rose to the position of Democratic Leader Pro Tem which required consensus-building on key votes. She served on the powerful House Health Care Appropriations Committee where she secured funding for women and children’s health and safety programs. She is most proud of her role in creating and funding domestic violence centers, the Center for Brain Tumor Research at the University of Florida and creating legislation making human trafficking a crime in Florida.

An active member of the community, Gannon serves on the Pineapple Grove Arts Board, an arts and shopping district located in the heart of downtown Delray Beach. She is a long-standing supporter of Aid Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA), Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, the Statewide Task Force on Human Trafficking and the Palm Beach Human Trafficking Coalition. Gannon served 12 years on the Board of Directors at JFK Hospital and was the Honorary Chair of the West Palm Brain Cancer 5K Run from 2008 - 2013. She is a member of St. Vincent’s Ferrer Catholic Church.

Gannon attended Florida Atlantic University where she majored in political science. She also attended Barry University and Palm Beach State College where she studied business administration. She is an avid bicyclist, reader, gardener and an accomplished cook. She has called Palm Beach County home for over 30 years.

Paid by Anne Gannon, Democrat, for Tax Collector



