Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Totowa, NJ

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse ( sleephappens.com ) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Totowa, NJ.The new store, located at 540 Route 46 East , is open seven days a week.The Totowa, New Jersey location has sleep experts to assure you find your perfect mattress. When you stop into this new Mattress Warehouse location, be sure to try out the patented bedMATCH™ sleep diagnostic system. This sleep technology uses a range of measurements and scientific calculations, which helps the sleep experts narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your mattress buying decision easier knowing that it’s based on sleep science and your specific measurements.Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Cheswick Manor, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy and more.Mattress Warehouse of Totowa is located near Marburn Curtains.About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.



